12/11/2021 at 3:24 PM CET

The Spanish driver Laia Sanz, eighth in the Hail Rally of Saudi Arabia with the Mini All4 that she will use in the Dakar 2022, gave a “super positive” assessment of the preparatory test for her debut on four wheels.

“My assessment of the rally is super positive. Every day we have tested things in the car and today we still found a setup that was better than the previous ones. It was very important to go to Hail to get to the Dakar & rdquor ;, he said in a statement from the KH-7 team.

The Spanish has had a good debut with the MINI ALL4 Racing of the Primax X-raid Team together with her new co-driver, Maurizio gerini, also coming from motorcycles and debutant in the seat on the right. The objective was to gain experience and add kilometers of learning, after leaving the rally bike to focus on all four wheels.

The Catalan driver has crossed the final goal in eighth overall place (seventh among T1 cars), 1 hour and 23 minutes behind the winner, the Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah. Only the problems she suffered on the second day, when she gave up 40 minutes due to difficulties in navigation, and a hooked on a dune have deprived her of finishing in an even more prominent position.

“These days have helped us to understand and get to know the car better. With Gerini we have understood each other better stage after stage. It was very important to go to Hail to train for the Dakar and arrive a bit on the road. I am glad to have made the mistakes we have made, because they allow us to identify them and be more careful to correct them so that they are not reproduced in the Dakar & rdquor ;, explained the twenty-time offroad world champion.

The next appointment for Laia sanz with his co-pilot Maurizio gerini It will already be the Dakar Rally, on the first day of the year and, again, in Saudi Arabia. Before that, the Barcelona woman will take part in the last round of the Extreme E championship next weekend.