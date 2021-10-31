10/31/2021 at 15:01 CET

Raise your hand who has not been aware of your child because he has not started doing the homework, need the help of adults to do them or even have no interest or desire to do them.

It is a reality that doing homework is uncomfortable and boring, but it is part of the responsibilities that have. The educator and pedagogue Maite Vallet talks about repeating what they have to do on numerous occasions, since that is how they get used to acting the third time they repeat it. The role as adults is to teach them that they are capable and, of course, how to organize themselves to achieve those habits.

Trust is the key to success

At what confusing moment have mothers and fathers become the agendas of your children? The responsibility for your studies is yours, no one else’s. Of course, at the beginning of their journey as students they must have support from you, but with the sole objective of teaching them to organize themselves and gradually acquire autonomy.

What if you try something other than what you are doing? Right now you feel that your child is only capable of doing homework or studying if you are behind him, and if you stop doing it? What will happen? you give him the freedom and space to be responsible and you trust him to do it? Take a minute to enter your child’s world and reflect on how it feels when you are continually on top of it, what is behind that behaviour.

Sometimes you just need to be present and listen to what another person has to say, without judgment, just listening.

Guidelines for our children to try harder

Ask questions with “what & rdquor; and “how & rdquor ;. In addition to making sure you hear your child’s version, approach the situation in a positive, for example, “it must be important for you to improve in school if you are able to spend a while studying to achieve your goal, how does this help or harm you in the long term? & rdquor;. search for solutions, what are you committing yourself to and of course, what is he committing to. Also agree on the logical consequences of your lack of commitment. If you think it is not being fulfilled, nothing happens, sit back and talk about it. It is an open cycle, not something rigid. You can propose a meeting with the teachers, but this time your son or daughter is present. It will be more effective if he is there to help you understand the problem and work together on solutions. It suggests that the tone is not to look for the guilty, but to look for solutions together. Children generally know what is going on and feel more responsible when they speak than when it is spoken to them. But the most important: make sure you also talk about all the good things about it.

Keys to gradually letting your children do their homework alone

Explain that you are going to keep helping, but temporarily. Do not specify the time, but do leave space for him or her to have more autonomy. Take the time to explain how it should be organized, what hours are the most suitable, etc. Most importantly, stick to it! Let it learn, make a mistake. It is difficult and will surely put up resistance, but trust and fulfill what you have promised. Your attitude should be one of total confidence, even if there are no guarantees for it. Repeat messages like: “I trust you completely & rdquor ;,” I know you will succeed, I will be by your side & rdquor;. In the event that an exam fails, focus on the solution. Together you can find solutions and let him see for himself how to achieve it. You can use questions such as: what are you going to do for the next exam? Do you think you should change something in your study method for the next one? If you had done your homework, would it have helped you?

Doing homework alone, studying, is a wonderful opportunity for them to develop their autonomy, to mature. They will fail and win along the way, but with the conviction of knowing that they are masters of their decisions.