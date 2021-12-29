12/29/2021 at 09:59 CET

Maria Dotor

Most people lie daily in many and varied situations, however it is something that we do not allow others to do, especially children. The experts are clear about it: When you discover that your two-year-old begins to lie, instead of worrying, rejoice, it is a sign that he has reached a new level of development.

What does a child need to lie?

The truth is that the ability to lie is directly related to the development of cognitive skills, which explains why children with autism do not know how to lie. And, in order to lie we need, according to the psychologist Alberto Soler in his book ‘Educate without labels’, to have developed the “theory of mind”, that is, the ability to be aware that other people have desires, feelings and beliefs different from their own.

In addition, in several scientific articles, in which lies are discussed, it is stated that “Children with higher IQs lie more frequently than those with lower IQs”, and the same happens with measures of emotional intelligence, moral judgment or executive functions.

Are all lies the same?

Scientists who study lying, such as Michael Lewis, director of the Institute for the Study of Child Development, classify lies into 4 types:

1.Lying to protect other people’s feelings

This type of lies, which Alberto Soler in his book calls “pious”, we use them, as he says, “to maintain satisfactory social relationships, that is, to feel comfortable with others and that others feel comfortable with us “.

Example: Say: “I’m very glad to see you”, instead of saying: “I don’t care to see you.”

And now I ask you a question: Don’t we parents tell our children phrases like: “that is not said” when our children are 100% sincere? Are we not teaching them, in addition to being polite, to lie so as not to harm the feelings of others?

2.Lying to protect oneself, to avoid punishment

Children quickly learn that lies can get them out of trouble when they have done something they shouldn’t be doing. To study this type of lies, Lewis and his colleagues designed an experimental situation, Alberto Soler tells us: “take a child into a room, sit him with his back to a table, leave a package on this table and tell him that he cannot look until they are told. The reality is that 38% of the 2-year-olds who looked, denied it. That is, children, from a very young age, already know how to lie to protect themselves “. Alberto recommends that, when we catch our son in a lie of this type, the first thing we have to think is that it is logical that he does it.

3.Lying to oneself, (self-deception)

These types of lies, very common in adults, have a double face, Alberto Soler tells us: “on the one hand, they can save us pain, suffering and protect our self-esteem, but also turn our backs on reality, preventing us from taking action” .

Example: Blaming poor grades on the teacher’s mania, instead of accepting that we haven’t studied enough. “

4.Lying to harm others

The first three lies are adaptive, the last one is not. It occurs when our son blames someone else for something he has done. You can do it to avoid punishment or to gain a privilege over someone else.

“Among all the types of lies, these would be the ones that we would most have to prevent our children from committing, and this is only possible building in them a solid moral foundation that allows them to distinguish between what is right and what is wrong“, Alberto Soler tells us.

Lying in young children (under 4 years old) is not usually a problem. We must count on all children to lie | Funny facial expression of two cute girls

So what do we do if we catch our son lying?

1 don’t overdo it

“It makes no sense to label a child a liar when they are doing something that 100% of typically developing children do,” Alberto tells us.

2.Give an example

If we want our children not to lie, the first thing we have to do is not do it ourselves, at least in their presence. However, it is something that you do very often when we meet the neighbor from the 5th grade and we tell her that we see her as beautiful and then we comment with our partner, in the presence of our son, that we have seen her more deteriorated than ever. But it is also we lie to our children. Alberto Soler gives an example in his book: “We tell our children that we are leaving the park, that maybe the grandparents are at home, and we know that is not true, but we use lies as a resource to achieve our goal: let them leave the park without question “.

3.Have a family atmosphere in which we are not afraid of the consequences of being honest

“Where is it easier for a child to lie, in an environment where mistakes are punished or in another where instead of punishing we focus on explaining, teaching and repairing the damage when necessary?” Alberto Soler asks us in his book, to later explain to us that the experiments that have been done in this regard clearly show that children who are penalized for error tend to lie more than those who are allowed to make mistakes.

4.Don’t punish him

Alberto Soler warns us that “by punishing the lie, which in reality we are able to encourage him to cover up his tracks better the next time. He will learn to be more cautious, although he probably will not learn to be more sincere.”

5.Promote trust

The alternative to punishing lies would be, in the words of Alberto Soler, “promoting trust.” This is, making him reflect on how important it is that people can trust you and make him see that he does not feel good when they lie to him.