What appeared to be the simple photograph of a wedding, ended up becoming a shocking revelation: “My mom got married like that in love, my dad on the arm of her lover “wrote a Twitter user named Paula, who shared her parents’ wedding photo, Luis and Elba, 52 years ago.

In the image, which went viral in networks, he appears smiling the lover of his father and at that moment, his uncle’s girlfriend, taken by the arm of Luis. While her mother, Elisa, looks at her husband completely in love, not suspecting that she was cheated on by both of them.

In an interview for Infobae, Paula said that she found the photo by chance while ordering the clothes and remembered what her mother had confessed about her. It was at that moment that he decided to share it on Twitter without imagining the stir it would cause.

“That woman was my uncle’s girlfriend at the time. He never became someone important. Not in my uncle’s life or my dad’s, but they dated for a year and a half. But she was not the only one. My father was unfaithful to my mother all his life, ”Paula admitted to the media.

The 47-year-old woman and the third of 3 siblings explained that her mother knew of many infidelities throughout his marriage, but he never suspected his uncle’s girlfriend. Even when she separated from Luis’s brother, they continued to visit her thanks to a mutual friend.

The truth came to light four years after the wedding, when the woman herself confessed that they had had an affair and apologized.

“My dad never denied it. In fact, when the woman told her the truth, she did it in front of my dad. He said it had been something temporary and some time later it ended, ”said Paula.

He recalled that on that same occasion, his father ended up admitting that he had another lover at the time of his marriage, married with two children, and whom he continues to see to this day.

Elba and Luis finally separated when Paula was 15 years old. According to her daughter, it was her mother who, fed up with her infidelities, made the decision.

After the separation, his father did not remarry, but is currently in a relationship with a woman 40 years younger than him.

“Unfortunately my mom was in love with my dad until the day he died. You could see it on your face, just as it was portrayed in the wedding photo. He was the famous hummingbird. But you don’t choose who to fall in love with… ”, concluded Paula.

