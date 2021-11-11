11/11/2021 at 8:53 PM CET

The UD Las Palmas footballer Sergio Ruiz said goodbye to his teammates this Thursday after acknowledging that his head has said “enough”, due to a series of personal problems, and now he faces a emotional recovery in his native Cantabria under medical treatment.

The mountain player, loaned until December 31 by the American Charlotte FC, a club to which he will have to rejoin in January 2022, has addressed his teammates, to whom he has admitted to having suffered “a series of personal circumstances, work and worries over the last few months “that have been” accumulating until my head has said enough. “

In the video broadcast by UD Las Palmas audiovisual media, Sergio Ruiz added that “I could neither train nor be calm at home”And now he wants to focus on him, on his “mental and physical health”, forget about Sergio Ruiz footballer and dedicate himself “to Sergio Ruiz the person, who in the end is the most important thing.”

💛 See you soon, @ Sergio_Ruiz_6! 💙 pic.twitter.com/QJQXBbavUG – UD Las Palmas (@UDLP_Oficial) November 11, 2021

For this reason, he has agreed with the Gran Canaria club “to go to my house (Cantabria) for a few days, to follow the treatment and guidelines that both the psychologist and the psychiatrist have given me.”

The yellow midfielder, who will turn 27 in December, has thanked the club and his teammates for their support, and hopes to be with them back “very soon”, although the island entity has not set a date for his possible return, which has classified as “indefinite”, just over a month to complete its assignment.