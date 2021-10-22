Alec Baldwin claimed his heart was broken after accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun during the filming of the movie “Rust.”

Halyna Hutchins, 42, died Thursday at a New Mexico hospital, where the film starring Baldwin was filmed.

According to investigators, “it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a backup firearm when it was fired.”

After the tragedy, the actor published a series of tweets in which he expresses his feelings about the situation and where he assures that he is cooperating with the authorities in the investigation.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness over the tragic accident that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins, our deeply admired wife, mother and colleague. I am fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred. I am in contact with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, her son and everyone who knew and loved Halyna, ”the actor wrote.

The actor was questioned by Santa Fe County detectives Thursday after the incident. “He offered his statements and answered their questions. He came voluntarily and left the building after the interrogation was over, ”Juan Rios, the sheriff’s spokesman, told ..

The accident, in which film director Joel Souza was also injured, occurred during a scene at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a famous filming location among Hollywood filmmakers.

Hutchins “was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel,” the sheriff’s department added.

Souza was taken to a medical center for emergency treatment but as Frances Fisher, the film’s actress, tweeted, he was discharged.

No one has been arrested in the case and no charges have been filed, the sheriff’s office reported. Investigators are questioning witnesses.

Baldwin, 63, was “seen crying” by a reporter for the Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper after questioning by detectives.

The newspaper published a photo of him being shocked in the sheriff’s department parking lot.

In a statement sent to Variety magazine, the International Cinematographers Guild called Hutchins’ death “devastating news” and a “terrible loss.”

The 68-year-old Baldwin is a co-producer on the film and has a starring role playing a highwayman named Rust, whose 13-year-old grandson is sentenced to prison for an accidental death.