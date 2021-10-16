Related news

Jon rahm will stop the next few weeks to rest physically and, above all, psychologically. The Spanish player, number one in the world, was left out of the second round cut at the Andalusian Golf Masters. Despite enjoying Valderrama, the one from Barrika confirmed to the media that he was arriving exhausted and that he needed to get away from the spotlight for a few weeks.

The last months of the Spanish language have not been easy at all and, in addition to living his great assault on number one in the ranking, has barely been able to disconnect since June 2020. This summer, with the Ryder cup in between and with him carrying all the weight of the European team, he will end with the bad image in Andalusia and his defeat a week ago at the Madrid event.

Sensations

“Between the fact that I have not put one in, and that those that I have thrown well and have read wrong … I was hoping, I kept them. The pity is not having been able to put those before 14. It is what there is. It is a pity that I played badly, but hey, it’s been a very long and good year. It’s a shame that it ends like this, but that’s what it is. “

❌ It could not be the comeback that @JonRahmpga and all the Spanish public dreamed of, but the number 1 in the world always brings out something positive.

A break

“I love the field, it is beautiful and I will continue to come back when I can and it is fine. I have arrived a little tired. I try not to make excuses, but more than my body, my mind did not give for more. The next four weeks I am going to hang up the sticks and I’m going to do anything else. I need a break from sports. “

Constant preparation

“Since June 2020 I have not stopped. We had the greats in autumn-winter and then the change of material, instead of resting I put in many hours to be able to play well. I need a little rest.”

Your plan

“It’s the first time in my life that I can tell you that I don’t want to see a golf club. With all the good that has happened to me this year, this time I need a break. I know that for at least two weeks I will not think about golf. And the next two … I have four entertaining weeks. ”

Golf support

“The reason why I have come. Besides wanting to play and win, is because I understand, reached the level that I have reached, what can help Spanish golf. Seeing certain players here gave you a boost as a child. I understand the impact that I can have in any kid. That signature, like the one I had in 2008 or 2009, makes an impact and motivates. The next benchmark in Spanish golf may be there. ”

Pau Gasol

“The guy is tall. I have seen the photo. Pau has been a benchmark for a long time and has done very great things. We have other athletes there. I gladly accept and hopefully I can measure up. Fifth for the next few weeks, I will continue training to win titles and give them to Spain. Hopefully he can be an example like Pau, because he has been a great of Spanish sports “.

Valderrama

“I know I can play well here. It’s a shame that being such a difficult field, if you don’t play well, you’re going to have a bad time.”

