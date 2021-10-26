10/26/2021 at 11:07 PM CEST

Barça coach Sarunas Jasikevicus said this Tuesday, after the valuable victory on the Fenerbahce court (74-76), that his players “They knew how to get ahead after a bad start” to the game.

“It was a game that we expected, with low scoring and very physical. After getting the batteries and responding to the physical game, we have done better. In the end, some mistakes have punished us, but we came out stronger.

“We have to secuir on the same line in defense, be tough and in attack we have to look for more solutions, “he said.

Many errors

The coach explained that “we started with a lot of mistakes, but I told my men not to get trapped by that situation. and they knew how to get ahead fighting, “he stressed.

Regarding the last action of the match, in which Mirotic scored the final basket on the horn (74-76, the Barça coach acknowledged: “The play was intended for Kuric, but it didn’t work out for us and Mirotic has the quality to make the final play as he did.”

Saras achieved victory 100 in Euroleague. “It seems very good to me and I hope many more will come,” he said.

