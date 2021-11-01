Galilea Montijo would ask to be absent from Hoy, in full rumors | Instagram

Galilea Montijo, has been the target of rumors in recent weeks, a journalist reveals that the “Guadalajara” would have requested to be absent from the morning, this Monday, November 1, “The Montijo“appeared like every morning on television.

The presenter, Galilea Montijo, has been closely linked to the Inés Gómez Mont case, which has led to various controversies.

Now an entertainment journalist, he assures that Galilea Montijo “he asked for a leave of absence from his work” on the Televisa forum.

Galilea Montijo has requested a work license to be absent from Hoy for a while, it was read in one of the sections of Alex Kaffie’s column “Without flattery”.

Galilea Montijo would ask to be absent from Hoy, in full rumors. Photo: Instagram Capture

It should be remembered that the “TV actress“, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres has referred, recently faced the consequences left by her past infections that kept her isolated for a few days:” My blood pressure was what worried me the most. ”

Now, the presenter of “Vida Tv”, “Little gigants“and various variety and reality shows, has revealed that he suffers from” hypertension “and some heart conditions.

As mentioned, the doctor would have asked the wife of Fernando Reina Iglesias, to put a stop to the workload, as he said “Gali“were the orders of his cardiologist.

“I have to take care of myself”

After being absent from the broadcast in recent days, the also invited to the program of “Who is the mask?“He explained that he had been scared after feeling very bad

Some headaches that give me, eye aches and well, the pressure, literally, yes, I was already hypertensive, the heart attack, I am on medication for pericarditis too, explained the famous 48-year-old.

The owner of Latingal boutique He shared that his mother has the same condition, which apparently has been present in Montijo’s family, as well as heart problems, he even shared that “he lost a very young aunt, 21 years old after 8 cardiac arrests.”

The outstanding “youtuber“, who has won not only the affection of the public that follows the broadcast, but also on social networks, would have to take an” urgent vacation “for which he would ask his superiors at Televisa to grant him a permit, Kaffie explained in your spine.

“Which owes nothing fears nothing”

However, the possibility of an absence by Martha Galilea would further increase rumors of a possible transfer to the United States.

As in recent days was unleashed by the news about the resignation of his political position by Fernando Reina, spouse of the Televisa actress for ten years, this two months after concluding his position as Head of the Office of the Municipal Treasury of Atizapán of Zaragoza, State of Mexico.

The artist of productions such as “El Premio Mayor”, “Amarte es mi sin”, among other melodramas, clarified the issue before the media about the supposed version of “abandoning Mexico” to which she replied: