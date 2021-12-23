Each family is different, and each has its own traditions and customs to celebrate these Christmas holidays, but charging for dinner is a practice that may not be welcome for many people. Such is the case of a woman who revealed that your sister-in-law wants her guests to pay $ 60 for Christmas dinner at her home, something that seems unusual to him.

Identified as Michellexxx, she wrote on a Mumsnet forum about her strangeness that her husband’s sister made this determination to host the family this year. “We are going to spend a ‘second Christmas’ at the sisters’ house. They have requested that each one pay for the food”Said the woman.

The matter is compounded by the fact that guests must travel several miles to get to the dinner venue, a couple of hours at least. “Hosts earn reasonably well so I don’t understand this! We have to pay 45 pounds (about $ 60) to travel two hours and obviously most people will not be able to drink because they are driving, ”he wrote.

Michellexxx also explains that other times he has organized the Christmas dinner in his own home without charging anyone, and points out that his in-laws would have brought a saucer, a bottle or offered a cooperation of 20 pounds (about $ 25 dollars). And what he did not eat, they took back home.

“I have already suggested that it is too much ($ 60) for some families traveling“He wrote and ended his post with a question:” Am I thinking too much about this? ” Mumsnet users were quick to reply.

“I couldn’t imagine inviting people to my house and then asking them to pay. I’d stay home and spend the money on takeout”Suggested one user. “Organizing Christmas dinner for large numbers is expensive, but you don’t offer it if you can’t afford to attend, or ask everyone to bring a contribution, like desserts, cakes, chutneys, etcetera,” another noted.

“Unless the food is from Harrods (a luxury store in England), he’s trying to cash in on his own family. Spend 45 pounds and stay home and eat your own groceries, ”another noted. “Incredible. I don’t care how much is going to be given, if you can’t pay it, don’t. I think you are right to be offended, I would feel that way too!“Concluded another.

