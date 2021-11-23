11/23/2021

On at 21:46 CET

Maria Dotor

Does your son get angry if he doesn’t play what he wants? And do you throw a tantrum if you lose a game? Do you want to always win? Always arrive first? If your answer is yes, we can say that your child has ‘bad to lose’, or what is the same, that he does not tolerate frustration well.

We have bad news and good news. The bad? If you continue like this, your child will suffer a lot in life, because as the psychologist Patricia Ramírez always says: “in life there are more bad moments than good, there are more potholes than flat, if our children do not learn this, they will not develop a healthy personality. ” The good news is that it is an attitude and as such it can be corrected. Shall we get down to it?

Techniques to teach how to lose

Mothers and fathers have a fundamental role in helping our children change the attitude with which they face defeat and learn to lose. We give you some keys to achieve it:

Be an example

Many times we ask our children to know how to lose, repeating phrases like: “the important thing is to participate”, but then we do not accept when our soccer team loses, for example. We must always remember that what we do educates more than what we say. In this sense, we are the mirror in which our children look at themselves. As the pedagogue Mar Romera always says: “our children learn from us.” Therefore, if we want our child to learn to lose, the first thing we have to do is know how to lose ourselves.

Set limits

You are the one who sets the rules at home. If every time your child plays ball with a friend, he ends up angry, the logical thing is that you tell him that he cannot play ball because he always ends up crying and angry. It is not that we do not validate their emotion, it is logical that they feel somewhat sad when losing, but something different is that we validate their behavior, and more when it comes to excessive behavior.

Educate in values

The best way to prevent our child from being so competitive is by educating him in values ​​such as teamwork, camaraderie, respect for others… Group sports can foster these values. Former water polo player Pedro García Aguado acknowledged in one of the ‘Educar es todo’ events that water polo had taught him such important things as that “you don’t always win and that when we work as a team, we are stronger”.

If our son always gets angry when he loses, we must work on his low tolerance for frustration | Freepik

Teach him how to win

Knowing how to lose is also knowing how to win. That is to say, we must teach our son that when he wins he should not make fun of the one who loses. You must win with sportsmanship, showing respect and empathy for your opponent. Today he has won, but tomorrow he may be on the other side.

Don’t overprotect and encourage their tolerance for frustration

Many times as parents we try to spare our children the frustrations. However, if we want to have happy children, instead of making the wind always blow in their favor, we must also teach them to navigate in storms. We do them a disservice if we try to spare them all the difficulties, even going so far as to let them win whenever we play with them so they don’t get frustrated. This is a mistake. If our children do not learn to lose at home, they will not know how to do it when they go out.

Encourage cooperation

If you detect that your child tends to interact with his friends or siblings in competition, you should try to establish cooperative relationships between them. Family mentor Amaya de Miguel puts some examples of how to do it in her book ‘Relax and educate’:

“If your children compete to clear the table, you can suggest doing it in a chain: one takes a plate and passes it to the next, and the latter puts it in the dishwasher.” “If they compete to see who climbs the most structures in the park, you can invite them to climb all the structures together, emphasizing that they have to reach the top at the same time. “

Value is effort more than the result

Many times we make the mistake of valuing the result too much and the effort too little. It happens to us in studies when we focus on the grades that our children have obtained, not valuing so much the effort they have put into achieving them. Patricia Ramírez gave us an example in a presentation at the ‘Educar is everything’ event: “If our son arrives with an 8 in math, instead of saying: ‘How good, you got an 8’, it would be better to say: ‘How well you have organized yourself and how hard you have worked to get that note. What has value is that the person knows what he is doing well to be able to repeat it. “If we think about it, what good is it for us that our son has gotten an 8 if he has not made any effort? If we value the result a lot, we run the risk that our son will always try to win, even if he has to play dirty to do so. Let us assess how well he has played, more than the result he has obtained or the position in which he has been.

If we value the result more than the effort, we run the risk that our son will always try to win, even if he has to play dirty to do so.

Teach him to see error as learning

Sometimes, mothers and fathers overly penalize the mistakes of our children, transmitting to them, with our behavior, that the mistake is a defeat. It is important to make children see that error is a learning opportunity. If I analyze why I lost, I can improve in the future. Edison, the inventor of the light bulb, said in one of his failed attempts: “I didn’t fail, I only discovered 999 ways how not to make a light bulb. ”

Say ‘no’

Although it costs us, we must allow our children to experience experiences that are not entirely pleasant, that is, not give them everything they ask for, or avoid frustrating situations. If you never face ‘no’, how will you manage it when it appears? This applies to all areas of the child’s life, not just play.

Saying ‘no’ to our children teaches them that things don’t always go his way | Freepik

Comparison and competitiveness between siblings

If you have more than one child, you may have noticed that the comparisons are always there, more than anything because there is always one who eats more than the other, one who is more active and another who is calmer … basically because they are different people, as would happen with two random people we meet on the street. But as the psychologist Alberto Soler says in his book ‘Educate without labels’, “You have to be very careful with comparisons between siblings because they can give rise to conflicts and rivalries between them, promoting their competitiveness.”

“You have to be very careful with comparisons between siblings because they can give rise to conflicts and rivalries between them, fostering their competitiveness.”

Alberto soler

Psychologist

Alberto urges us to adopt a measure at home: “Do not actively compare them, avoiding phrases such as: ‘Look at your brother, he has eaten everything’ or ‘Your brother is always so clean, not like you, you are always disheveled’ …”.

We might think that what we should avoid are negative comparisons (“you could take your brother as an example, he always picks up when he finishes playing”), but Alberto warns us that we also have to avoid positive ones (“how well you collect everything, not like your brother “). “In any comparison there is always an offense towards one of the parties, no matter how much the intention is to praise one of them, this is done at the cost of the other losing out”, Alberto argues.