12/12/2021 at 1:00 PM CET

Maria Dotor

“Mom, Dad, I’m bored.” This is perhaps one of the phrases that frightens us to hear from our children’s mouths. And now that the Christmas holidays are coming, we know that they are going to say it many times. They have no school, no extracurricular activities & mldr; Free hours abound and the possibilities of boredom multiply.

As Simplicity Parenting’s Kim John Payne puts it, we experience our kids getting bored as “a personal failure”, perhaps because we find ourselves in a society obsessed with doing and not stopping, which leads us to have a list made of activities to anticipate this “problem”.

Well, break the list because this Christmas we want to propose that you let your children get bored. Yes because getting bored has multiple benefits for children, and we want you to discover them this Christmas.

Benefits of boredom for our children

We have asked four experts about the benefits of boredom for our children, and this is what they have told us:

Boredom develops creativity

As the psychologist Rafa Guerrero always tells us, “boredom is the prelude to creativity. If we don’t allow our children to get bored, we don’t give them the opportunity to develop their creativity. ” And it is that, if whenever they are bored, we immediately give them something to do, it is impossible for them to think of alternative ways to entertain themselves.

Boredom fosters autonomy

“Rescuing our children from boredom is not good, because we are not giving them the opportunity to think on their own how to fill that void. If they can never decide what to do with their free time, how are they going to learn to manage it?? “, says the psychologist Alberto Soler, who considers that we are adults” who project our intolerance to boredom on them. That intolerance has been exacerbated since we have the smart phone. A horror of emptiness has invaded us in which we cannot spend more than half a minute without being busy with something “, like when we take out our mobile while waiting for the bus, for example.

Boredom collides with overprotection

Our fear of our children’s boredom has a lot of overprotection and the pursuit of an ideal of perfection in the education of our children, as the journalist and author of Hyperpaternity sees it: «En this race to achieve the super-son we carry our childhood: time to play and get bored and the acquisition of other skills that are also basic in life. And it is that, Eva told us, “education is not only the acquisition of pure and hard knowledge, it is also the formation of a character to implement them (which includes learning to have patience, capacity for effort, empathy, curiosity, tolerance to frustration & mldr;) “, and of course also learning to be bored.

Boredom prepares them for life

The first Ombudsman for Children warns of the tendency of fathers and mothers to seek the happiness and joy of their children above all: “Educating so that children will be happy tomorrow is not real, it is not true. Losses and misunderstandings are part of existence. Our children have to learn to get bored, to manage in solitude. I believe that this society demands from life much more than life can give it & rdquor ;.

Boredom encourages creativity and autonomy in our children

When your child tells you that he is bored, it is forbidden to give him a tablet or a mobile

In the age in which we live, in which technology is everywhere, it is not uncommon to see mothers and fathers coming to it when their children warn that they are bored.

“If whenever our child is bored, we calm their boredom with an external element (mobile, tablet, video game …) we are not teaching them to calm that boredom by itself, with internal elements and, every time he gets bored, he will need to turn to the mobile phone “, alerts us the psychologist Rafa Guerrero.

Keys to managing our children’s boredom

It is clear that when our children get bored, they will come and tell us so that we are the ones who can get them out of that boredom. At that time, we suggest that you do four things:

Not taking out the life preserver

Nobody dies of boredom and it is not very positive that you rescue them from that feeling. And by lifesavers we mean your skills as a sociocultural animator, your catalog of solutions or even screens.

See the bright side of boredom.

If we experience boredom as a problem or as a heaviness or we are afraid, as Alberto says, of being screwed up, perhaps our children will see boredom as a difficult problem to solve. However, if we convey to them that boredom is an opportunity to stop and think about what I want and can do with my time, they will surely see it differently.

“Calming the boredom of our son with a mobile is a mistake. He will not learn to calm himself, he will always need an external element to do it”

Rafa warrior

Psychologist

Convey confidence that they will be able to find something interesting to do

Many times we experience the boredom of our children as the obligation to get them out of there and, therefore, we overprotect them. But if we think that they are the ones who know, better than anyone, what to do with that time and how to have fun, if we convey the message that they can manage their time, we will surely feel less pressure and make our children more autonomous.

Live it as an opportunity to connect and be creative.

The union is strength, and also against boredom. Surely together you can think of many games, many activities to do together or a lot to invent.

