10/26/2021 at 3:32 PM CEST

Educating is Everything

Many of us have witnessed this scene: you see your son lying on the sofa, bored, absorbed with a screen and he tells you that he does not want to do anything. If this is repeated more than is desirable, surely you would come to complain bitterly that your child is not interested in anything.

And it is that the fact that our son does not have a vocation, that don’t be motivated by studies or that we observe apathy in him it is an important cause of concern for fathers and mothers. Because we want our children to want to learn, prepare for the future, improve themselves, and explore the world with curiosity and interest. How to help our children to have more interest or motivation to learn?

The pedagogue and philosopher Gregorio Luri tells in this video that it is interest that drives learning. He tells us about it through football lineups and periodic tables.

Luri emphasizes that knowledge about a topic leads us to want to know more about it. And he abounds in the idea that “passionate knowledge moves mountains”. For this reason, this expert tells us that “the best way to provide adventurous experiences to our children is to help them increase their knowledge of the world & rdquor ;. In any case, it can happen that many times we despise the interest or hobby of our children, what excites them, and that is why we say that “they are not interested in anything & rdquor ;.

Carles Capdevila said that, in this world in which technologies allow us to be connected and be permanent learners, “our mission is to help them find their illusion and develop it, to learn whatever they want because they will learn from everything & rdquor ;. And it told the story of some friends worried that their son wanted to be a magician and they considered him a geek. “A year later, they are happy because thanks to the illusion for magic he has learned English, because most of the videos with the tricks are in English, he has learned public speaking, because he does shows in public, develop his memory, because he has to study his script & mldr; & rdquor;, read.

Keys for children to have an interest in learning

We give you some key ideas in case you are concerned that your child is not interested in anything:

Observe your child: You will surely discover what he is passionate about and you will be able to use that passion as an anchor for new knowledge.Encourage constructive leisure: Let’s bet on free time activities that broaden your horizons and increase your knowledge of the world. Provide experiences that allow you to live or experience what you are learning in class: You are sure to be interested in visiting museums, traveling to the places you study in Geography, planning a field trip to learn about the different types of trees you are studying in class & mldr;Stimulate their curiosity and yours: Throughout the day our children ask thousands of questions that can invite us to awaken their curiosity and ours. Surely our young son has wondered how the rainbow arises or our oldest son wants to know how we evolved from monkeys. It is tremendously positive, in this sense, that fathers and mothers we are example of curiosity and interest for the world, for his life and his learning. It does not help much that you let yourself be overcome by the lapidary phrase “My son is not interested in anything & rdquor ;, but he can help you discover and enhance the interests of your son ally with his teachers to find a way to broaden your child’s horizons.