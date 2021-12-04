12/04/2021 at 13:00 CET

Silvia Sanchez

You may have never heard of this term, but surely throughout the article you may discover that your son or daughter has a learning disability called TANV. These acronyms mean Non-Verbal Learning Disorder and mainly affects psychomotor skills.

What is TANV?

Nonverbal Learning Disorder manifests itself through some of these characteristics, according to the National Association of People Affected by Nonverbal Learning Disorder:

· Difficulty finding your way.

· Difficulties in fine and gross motor skills, which makes them a bit clumsy children.

· It is difficult for them to understand irony.

· Mathematics or drawing planes and shapes are their weaknesses.

· Difficulty deciphering gestures, glances, double meaning & mldr;

· Difficulties in reading and writing, since they are quite slow in understanding.

· It is difficult for them to face new situations.

What is a child with Non-Verbal Learning Disorder like?

The National Association for those affected by Nonverbal Learning Disorder mentions that, during their first months of life, TANV babies are characterized by being You drink very calm, who do not move excessively, with balance problems and who start walking later than expected.

As they grow older, their difficulties change with them. The neuropsychologist José Ramón Gamo mentions in the course ‘Learning difficulties: keys to educating as a family’, which you can enjoy in Educar es Todo, that these children will have problems related to the development of fine motor and gross motor skills and to orient themselves spatiallyProblems with fine motor control

Fine motor control is the coordination of muscles, bones, and nerves to produce small, precise movements. An example of fine motor control is picking up a small item with the index finger and thumb. These children will therefore have difficulties to fasten the baby or to pick up the pencil when they start to write. This is easy to observe at home, especially when they start painting or coloring, we will see that making the clamp with their fingers costs them a lot.

Problems with gross motor control

The opposite of fine motor skills is gross motor skills. With regard to gross motor skills, their difficulties focus on balance, walking, jumping, etc. Definitely, They are usually quite clumsy, for example, they hit corners, throw things when they want to grab others or trip easily.

Problems with spatial orientation

When it comes to playing, they have a hard time making puzzles, constructions, puzzles, assembling pieces & mldr; This is due to his problem with spatial orientation, something that also affects him when it comes to walking and taking a new route. Definitely, they are very easily lost and do not orient themselves.

“Children with TANV tend to be poor at sports, which affects their socialization.”

José Ramón Gamo

Neuropsychologist

They are boys and girls who do not stand out and sport activities are difficult for them, this mainly affects children, because as José Ramón Gamo mentions, “sport is usually their main way of socializing with other children.”

Children with TANV have trouble fastening their shoelaces and are often clumsy | Pexels

How can I help my child with TANV?

Here are some suggestions made by José Ramón Gamo in the course on how to help our children TANV with homework:

1. Specify the information patterns.

That is, to help them identify the keywords in the sentences to know what to do.

2. Inform the center about this difficulty

It is a little-known neurodevelopmental disorder, so many centers do not know how to deal with this difficulty. The best thing is to give the teachers the day, communicate and reach agreements to give an adequate response.

3. Help them with the geometric drawing

Above all, when adolescence arrives, technical drawing is part of the contents to be dealt with in schools. Children with TANV need us to be by their side from home and do it with them.

4. Help them know when it comes to irony or double meaning.

Explain what irony and sarcasm consist of, giving them examples and make them explicit on a day-to-day basis. If, for example, we drink something that we do not like as a medicine and we say … “mmmm how delicious” and we accompany it with a facial expression of displeasure, we can help children understand that we say it with irony.