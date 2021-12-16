12/16/2021 at 12:00 CET

Maria Dotor

The other day, while having coffee in a cafeteria, I overheard a conversation between parents that began with one saying something like this: “Every time I ask my son for something, I know he will end up saying “I’ll do it later” or “I’ll go now.”… And, in the end, I end up doing it myself, because since I have to wait for him to do it, I am clear about it … “Immediately afterwards, another mother continued this father’s complaint with one of hers:” I am concerned about the fact that it also happens with homework at school. He has three days to do a job, and he starts doing it the evening before, when he is already “with the water up to his neck.” And of course, the job is not going as well as it could. “

Leaving everything for another time is known as “procrastinating.”. We have all procrastinated on some occasion, or on several occasions, the problem is when this becomes common and ends up taking its toll. Jane Nelsen, in her book ‘Positive Discipline from A to Z’, gives us some guidelines to prevent our son from falling into this attitude. We review them:

Create routines

One of the most effective tools when it comes to reducing delays is “involving children in the development of routines (showering, preparing clothes for the next day, going to bed, doing homework …)”. As he tells us, “routines become part of the normal course of the day and leave no room for procrastination.”

Let them experience the consequences

“IF your kids keep procrastinating, let them experience the consequences and don’t bail them out or remind them what to do,” Jane tells us. And he gives us the following example: “If your daughter should do a job and she starts doing it at 8 in the afternoon, let her experience the consequences of being overwhelmed, of feeling that she does not have time to finish it.” It is not about punishing her, but about letting her experience the logical consequences of not having started work earlier.

Children are more willing to do things if they are given advance notice

Do not ask questions that can be answered with a “yes” or a “no”

Do you want to start doing your homework now? It is a question that can answer you with a “no”. Unless you are willing to accept that “no”, Jane suggests that we ask her questions in which we give them two options: can you do your homework in 5 minutes or in 10?

Let him know in advance

Sometimes we ask our children to start doing something immediately, with hardly any time to mentalize. “Children are more willing to do things if they are given advance notice, especially when they have been respectfully included in the development of the plan.” Therefore, if your son is playing and you are going to want him to set the table, he will do it better if you approach him and tell him that in 15 minutes you are going to ask him to set the table and that, therefore, it would be fine. let it be by finishing the game with which you are entertaining. If we think about it, children are not very different from adults, none of us would like that, when we are doing something, someone would force us to do something else immediately.

Help him get organized

“Ask your son if he has problems organizing himself and if he needs you to help him. If he says yes, help him with the development of the plan taking into account the days they have to finish this task2, says Jane. And it is that Sometimes we take for granted that our children know how to organize themselves, and it is not like that, they need our help.

Play the game

Play is the language of children. It is the way in which we can get to communicate without problems with them. What if we use it to get them to do the tasks they have to do on time? For example, our children tell us that they will make the bed later. And that later never comes. Instead of getting angry, Jane proposes that we say something like this: “Son, I don’t mind if you make the bed later, but I appreciate if you help me program my” sperometer “telling me when it will be good for you to do it. This way, the “sperometer” will start up and I will not give you the tabarra anymore, because I will know exactly when you will do it. “