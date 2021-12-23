12/23/2021 at 11:46 CET

Alicia mendoza

Many young children go through a stage where they swear. Children begin to communicate better, have a richer vocabulary, and repeat the words they hear around them. Our reaction as parents may be to be scandalized by the use of bad language, but we have to understand that there are several causes for swearing and that we can change these behaviors in our children.

Reasons why our son swears

The environment and its references are the main reasons why it begins to use this language

Imitation

Boys and girls imitate those around them. If their parents say words every day, our children will incorporate this language into their daily use. Fathers and mothers are their most direct references, they see us and listen to us. Everything we say will be legitimate for them. Here also influences the environment of our son’s friends. If his friends use this language on a daily basis, our son will also incorporate it into his day to day life.

Fit in a group

Many boys and girls, although especially later in adolescence, begin to use this language to fit in with a group of equals.

They want to get our attention

Children know that swear words are forbidden words, and they use them to get the attention of their parents. However, this wake-up call is just a way of telling us that you don’t have a covered need. The reactions, behaviors and language they use is their way of expressing the emotions that are frustrating or hindering you. María Soto, an expert in positive discipline, remembers that always behind a disproportionate or erroneous behavior, in this case, the use of swear words, there is an unmet need. “Bad behaviors are bad decisions that tell us about a need. And given their poorly expressed need, many times we only take into account how they express it, not what they really feel & rdquor ;, he says.

How should we NOT react when they swear?

The reaction we have when they swear will influence the repetition of this behavior.

Do not resort to punishment, shouting or threats. Even if our son has said something that we do not like, if we resort to these reactions, our son will be afraid to be with us, with his reference figures. Do not resort to emotional blackmail: “I dislike you if you talk like that” or “speaking like that, I don’t you make your mother happy “are phrases with which we are establishing an emotional blackmail on our son. We are transmitting to him that if he swears we are not going to love him, and he is not going to make us happy. The children | Pexels

What should we do if he swears?

Wait for the situation to calm down and stop saying them. Once calmed down, we can talk to our sons or daughters. “Acting in these situations from calm and respect is not synonymous with being permissive or not setting limits, don’t be afraid to speak firmly and assertively: you will be creating healthy limits, giving security, containing a runaway child and reinforcing values familiars & rdquor;, says Amaya de Miguel, creator of Relax and Educate. Calmly, we must redirect this behavior. We must explain to them that what they have just said is wrong, that they cannot express them because they are offensive and disrespectful to those who listen to them. We must always explain it with short and clear sentences. You will have to be patient and repeat it as many times as necessary. Offer alternatives to swearing. If you use swearing to express your anger or rage, we can give you some strategies, such as the 10-second breath when you notice that has a lot of anger and wants to express it with a curse; give him space to express the anger with his body through a kick; or offer other words that can substitute for swearing. Reflect on the cause of the swearing. Is it the environment, is it us or does our child have an unmet need and that is why he expresses them? Set an example. If our child sees that we do not use curse language at home, he will be less likely to say them. Set very clear limits. To do this, all family members can sign a written agreement so that no profanity is used.