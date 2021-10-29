Microids Life is pleased to announce that My Universe – Puppies and Kittens created by It Matters Games It is now available. Discover the launch trailer of the game!

You can see the trailer in the following LINK.

Whether you are dogs or cats, your new companions are waiting for you to take them home and give them infinite love. Help them grow each day with good care and proper training so that they become well-behaved pets. Don’t forget to pamper them and play with them often. Each animal is unique and has its own personality and preferences, so pay attention to the needs of your animal and he will return it to you by becoming the most faithful of friends. You can even teach your pet tricks and train it to participate in competitions and unlock rewards and new accessories.

Also participate in various activities such as exploring your neighborhood to find treasures, visiting the meadow and the dog park or going to the store to buy new objects. Connect with other pets while you walk your companion to make four-legged friends to play with and get advice from other owners on how to train your puppy well.

Features 20 adorable cat and dog breeds among the world’s most popular. Mini games to play and take care of your pet. Tricks to teach and educate them. Take your animal for a walk in the park and meet other pets.

It’s time to become a parent! My Universe, My Baby allows you to take care of your own newborn boy or girl. Keep him happy and help him learn new skills. Choose your next action based on your baby’s mood, feed him, bathe him, change his diaper, play together… just like in real life!

The first edition of My Baby on Switch stopped when your baby was 24 months old. Now you can continue to raise your baby up to 3 years old. Every action contributes to your baby’s happiness and love for you. Use all the objects at your disposal (toys, stuffed animals …) to motivate him to carry out new actions (stand up, crawl, walk …) and unlock the following activities.

Play with your newborn baby and watch him evolve and take his first steps through more than 30 mini-games. Watch your baby grow in size and personality along the way! Your efforts pay off – the more skills your baby learns, the more unique clothes, items, and badges you’ll earn to customize your experience.

Features Full customization: create the baby of your dreams, choose her perfect outfit and customize her room the way you like it! Total immersion: interact with your baby as if you were in the room Over 35 activities to discover and master; Don’t stand still! Play everywhere: in the bedroom, in the kitchen, in the bathroom, in the living room … or go for a walk outside! Photo mode: take the best photos of your baby to unlock specific rewards