There are players who enjoy a higher status than the merits they show on the court, while others do not have the recognition they deserve for what they do. Myles turner He clearly belongs to this second group, seeing himself permanently in the eye of the hurricane and having to endure transfer rumors despite being one of the best defenders in the league and a dominant center on both sides of the court. His ability to intimate and score shots is infinite, but having coincided with an interior of tremendous quality, such as Domantas Sabonis, and in times when it is not customary to play with a double post, they make his basketball in Indiana Pacers not be recognized as deserves. Talk about this and a lot in an interesting interview for Hoopshype.

How do you assess your career so far and future goals

“I am a respected person in the league, but I have not yet reached the next level. I think I have made my mark, but I have room for improvement to reach much higher goals. I want to be remembered as one of the most effective defenders in history. of the NBA and being an All Star. I have not received the credit that I deserve for what I am doing, so I only have to continue improving in defense and progress in my outside shooting, something that I have been working on a lot. I believe that I can be key to that the team deepens in the playoffs and I want to live the experience of competing firmly to win a ring and be the best defender of the season, “he said.

Opinion on the constant transfer rumors

“The first time it happened was three years ago and it can be overwhelming when you are young. But I have learned to manage it. I think that now it has a motivating effect on me, it makes me play better since I want to show everyone the type of player that I am. The NBA is a business and you should try to make a basketball with which nobody can make decisions for you, but to carve out your own destiny. Now I’m used to it and it doesn’t affect me at all, I just try to destroy my rivals when I go out to the field, “he assured.

Ability to play alongside Domantas Sabonis

“I think we can get to play well together. He has improved a lot in defense and it took me my time to get used to occupying different spaces in attack. It is not easy to go to the perimeter and know when to cut, when to open and when to shoot. Those things are not learned overnight, but now I am feeling more comfortable. It is true that at times we feel somewhat dazed when we are together on the court, but we will improve over time and we can play together “, said the center of Indiana Pacers.