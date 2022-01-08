INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 10: Myles Turner # 33 of the Indiana Pacers handles the ball in the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 10, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the . License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell / .)

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has found his way to Reddit for the first time and it seems like he’s not a huge fan of all the content he’s found.

Reddit is a popular internet community with a multitude of sub-communities that serve a multitude of different purposes and cover a variety of different topics. Some more family friendly than other.

It seems like Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has found that out on his own as he somehow discovered the site.

Man Reddit is a wild place…. I literally had no idea this was a thing 🥴 I’ve been under a rock – Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) January 5, 2022

Even though Turner has been with the Pacers for the better part of a decade now, it looks like Turner has absolutely zero interest in visiting the Pacers Subreddit. Along with that, Turner apparently stumbled across some sort of content that he has no intention of ever seeing again.

Indiana Pacers: Myles Turner stumbles across Reddit, refuses to visit Pacers subreddit

One Twitter user made sure to tell Turner how the Pacers Subreddit is a mess and Turner, who knows how his team is struggling as of late, made it clear he won’t be visiting any time soon.

Lol I refuse to even wince an eye at it – Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) January 5, 2022

Along with that, others tried to warn Turner about the content that could be found on the site, but it looks like it’s a little late for Indiana’s center as Turner admitted to already seeing something he didn’t want to see.

Nah fr😂 i ran across some stuff I ain’t wanna see – Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) January 5, 2022

But, not all of Reddit has less-than-desirable content. Still, a good majority of it can still be time consuming if you’re not careful.

I see how it can be draining – Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) January 5, 2022

The 25-year-old center from Bedford, Texas has been with the Pacers since he was drafted with the 11th pick in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft. Now in his seventh season in the NBA, Turner has averaged 12.8 points per game across his career. He has also averaged 2.3 blocks and 6.7 rebounds per game.