Recently the crypto market has been suffering a major drop. The reasons that have caused this fall have not yet been determined, but it is said that it has a lot to do with the new variant of the Coronavirus that is reaching different parts of the world and has been causing havoc.

Over the past few hours, the drop in the price of bitcoin had been quite significant. In the hours of Saturday of last week it had already been reduced by 16.5% which later grew to 20%, the entire market was alarmed and much more the large investors who have recorded truly millionaire losses.

According to the information that is handled so far, a mysterious merchant who has not revealed his identity commented that he had lost about 2.4 billion dollars during the fall period, this only in about 24 hours.

The reports published so far reveal that this merchant has 288,000 bitcoins in his possession, for which the losses have been enormous and only in fairly short periods of time. Different media have covered this news and assure that the merchant, before the fall on Friday, had in his possession 16.29 billion dollars, and the amount was considerably reduced.

By Saturday morning during the fall, his possession had been reduced to 15.45 billion and shortly thereafter to 13.81 billion, this during the night of the same day. In total, there is an approximate loss of 2.48 billion dollars during that short period.

Has recovery already arrived?

Although bitcoin had a very bad day last Saturday, it seems that the trend has started to reverse, at least short. At the time of this publication, bitcoin is worth 49,287.48 US dollars, 0.92% more than the previous close. Although this percentage increase is not the highest on record, it does give some signs of an early recovery.

According to what analysts have commented, this drop registered on Saturday is quite normal and the reason is related to the most recent maximum that the cryptocurrency has achieved. For a few weeks bitcoin has taken an upward trend and it is very good that it is going backwards, since historically this means the experimentation of new highs.

Another important point has been the intention of sale that users have. As the presidents of some of the most important exchanges have pointed out, users have been moving their possessions from wallets to exchanges, which is a sign of sale that can affect the price of cryptocurrencies, perhaps not in the long term, but in the long term. short.

The maximum profits are approaching

Sure, that this anonymous cryptocurrency investor lost roughly $ 2.5 billion in just 24 hours is something to regret. But for the amount of money he has invested in bitcoin, he is surely a person with a lot of money and who knows the cryptocurrency market very well.

The fact that he is an investor of these characteristics makes us think that instead of worrying too much about losses, he has his sights set on recovery. As we have discussed before, cryptocurrencies like bitcoin after a short pullback like this usually hit new highs.

Market analysts have predicted on different occasions that Bitcoin could be worth around $ 80,000 to $ 90,000 before the end of the year and the month of December has officially closed its first week. This means that the cryptocurrency could be heading to hit new highs that will benefit this mystery investor.

If bitcoin achieves a significant rally, the amount that this investor has lost in 24 hours will be easily recovered in addition to obtaining new profits. This, and surely on a lesser scale it will happen with other investors of different levels who have found in this fall an excellent opportunity to invest some money, buy cheap bitcoins and wait for the market itself to do its thing and give you very good profits. .

For big investors, drops like these are not entirely worrisome. These have probably been around for a long time and know how they work. Now, what remains is to wait and observe how the cryptocurrency will react.

So far today it is experiencing a short uptrend with a fairly low percentage increase, but if it is reproduced in the rest of the day or the next two, an extended uptrend could be expected that will lead to bitcoin to the longed-for new highs that specialists and analysts have already predicted on different occasions, meanwhile, the mysterious investor awaits the rebound.