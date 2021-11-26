

Photo: Dan Kitwood / .

Cambridge University believes that a “scoundrel student” hung the Christmas hats on the statues and gargoyles 163 feet above the institution floor.

The culprit is believed to have used a drone or perhaps scaled the building to place the three items on the stone statues in St John’s College Chapel.

Local photographer Martin Bond, who has been posting photos daily to his network channel A Cambridge Diary for years, was the first to discover the statues’ ‘Christmas decorations’.

He thinks that whoever placed the Santa Claus hats must have scaled the walls of the colossal church, although they might have had a relief team, but their find led to widespread speculation about how the sassy prankster could have pulled it off.

Meanwhile, others pointed out that it may have been the work of an underground group called “Cambridge night climbers”, who scale the buildings of the city at night.

However, most believe that Christmas hats are simply a joke performed by daring students overnight.

St John’s College Chapel was erected in the 1860s to replace a smaller church that had stood there since the 1200s.

It is not the first time that someone climbs to the top of Cambridge University buildings to put on Santa Claus hats; In November 2009, subjects climbed an exterior wall of the King’s College Chapel and placed four of those garments.

At that time it could not be clarified who was behind the mischief and how they managed to do it without anyone seeing them.

