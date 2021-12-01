Related news

In addition to a great affection that is still present in all who knew him, Alex Lequio He left behind an incredible legacy that continues a year and a half after his departure. Not only in regard to cancer, a disease he faced for more than two years and for which he raised funds for solidarity projects, something his mother continues, Ana Obregon (66 years), also in what refers to the professional. Precocious for business, Álex founded several companies throughout his life, but was Polar Marketing with which he lived the best moments. A project that he did not create alone, but with his best friend, Nacho Fernandez Ansorena, who has become the caretaker of his business legacy.

The relationship between the two young people was so close that they had no problem calling themselves “brothers”, an affection in which Ana was also a participant, who is still very aware of both Nacho and the company. “This sweatshirt makes me very excited because it is from Polar Marketing, the agency that my son created and in which his partner Nacho is also. This sweatshirt is in my heart,” said the actress in her latest Instagram storie.

The company, specialized in growth hacking, has only grown over the months thanks to Álex’s imprint and the good work of Nacho, who last summer took over the absolute reins of the brand. On July 15, 2021, it appeared in the BORME (Official Gazette of the Mercantile Registry) that Ansorena became sole administrator of Polar Marketing replacing Álex Lequio, who was removed from office a few days before.

Ana Obregón is still very aware of the company that her son founded, Polar Marketing. Instagram

Therefore, now he is the one who is one hundred percent in charge of directing and bring to success the legacy that he founded with Álex Lequio, in which they believed from minute one and that united them forever. Of course, they did not achieve success the first time and before savoring the triumph they tried their luck with five other entities: Toonight Management and advertising, Lienzos y Dardos Ibérica, Blend Solutions, Celebriteat Solutions and Game Think Factory, the latter two linked to Polar Marketing.

For the moment, Fernández Ansorena seems to be focused on work, or at least on his most private facet, since he has only shared one publication since the loss of his “brother”, to whom he said goodbye with a heartbreaking message: “My brother, my partner, my everything. You are, you were and you will be the greatest example of struggle that I have ever stepped on in my life. It is not fair that you leave, it is not fair that people do not know even 1% of everything the courage, kindness and persistence you had. It didn’t matter where and how, NYC, BCN, Madrid or a fucking garage, you always fought with a smile. This is the eternal and bitter memory with which you left us yesterday, smiling, fighting. Rest in peace brother, give my regards up there. “

And although Álex Lequio will not be able to see the future success of his inheritance, all those who loved him, and especially his mother, Ana Obregón, will witness how far that last project in which he invested so many hours, effort and affection goes.

