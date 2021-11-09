11/08/2021 at 20:24 CET

Every call for the National Team, social networks burn with the absence of Real Madrid players. Despite the few footballers of the white club who opt for the call of Luis Enrique, Nacho Fernandez always choose to be on the lists. However, the defender has not appeared on a Lucho call-up list since a UEFA Nations League game in October 2018.

Therefore, from Cadena SER they point to the existence of a ‘Nacho case’. Moreover, they affirm that Luis Enrique He “has made the cross” from a bad performance in Spain – England Nations League, which the Red lost by 2 to 3. The Real Madrid footballer was especially imprecise in that duel, with a resounding 0 to 3 before the break in favor of the English. In fact, since then, Nacho has disappeared from the Spanish charts.

In the Eurocup, Lucho opted for three footballers who have become indisputable: Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte and Eric García. Diego Llorente completed the roster of centrals for the Euro. The election had its positive effect, with a Spanish team that fell with full honors in the semifinals against champion Italy.

Nacho was able to return to the National Team in the September break

Carrusel Deportivo de la SER has also detailed that Nacho was able to travel with the senior team again in the September break. However, Luis Enrique’s intentions came to nothing after the Madrid’s muscular overload in the LaLiga match against Levante. The loss of the defender made Lucho change his plans.

Nacho accumulates 22 caps since their friendly debut against Chile in September 2013. The last great appointment of the Real Madrid center-back was the 2018 World Cup in Russia, in which he played two games. Since then, two calls with Luis Enrique and his final disappearance from the lists. At 31, the Real Madrid youth squad will have few opportunities to succeed with the national team.