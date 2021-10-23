Euskobox

Good atmosphere and good public entrance on the magnificent stage of the Iradier Arena in Vitoria-Gasteiz yesterday, Friday October 22, from where the evening was televised. After this last dance, Natxo Mendoza, his wife and children, will fly to Colombia to spend three weeks on the beaches where the champion of San Antero was born and visit his ancestors.

This last dance by Natxo Mendoza was the one he dreamed of: at home, with his family, colleagues and friends filling the stands and his brothers accompanying him in the ring. Before the beginning of the professional program of the evening held yesterday at the Iradier Arena, the presenter, Daniel Montero, called Mendoza. On the canvas and under the spotlights, Natxo received the presents and the warmth of the boxing fans from Gasteiz. The children of the Gasteiz Boxing Club took to the stage with the good rosary of belts harvested by the San Antero in almost 20 years of career between super featherweight and welterweight. Mendoza thanked excitedly.

He won his six-round fight against a prudent Hermin isava, more concerned with avoiding exchanges and trying not to anger a rival for whom he showed admiration. Mendoza controlled the confrontation, not without receiving some against. and he enjoyed every second of his last dance from bell to bell.

Fran, by KO in 1

Before, his brother Fran dispatched the Hungarian Joszef Ajtai and little more than a minute. “We had studied him on videos and we knew that he moved a lot. We work a feint with the front foot combined with a mid-height crochet. I have caught him so well that I have hurt my hand ”, explained a satisfied Fran who has 12 victories in as many fights, with seven KOs. The little Mendoza is ready for important appointments.

The stylist ‘Tetef’ it took two rounds to decipher the movements of an expert and always complicated Dionis Martinez. The Venezuelan crossbows perfectly, moves easily in the ring and handles straight hands and uppercuts with ease. The young Moroccan resident of Salinas de Añana unwound his opponent’s ball in the last two rounds through combinations and side steps and ended up harassing a good Martinez. Clear victory. The third in three fights for a Tetef who climbs a notch.

The third Mendoza, Cato, also won

In the amateur program, Leire Remacha won the K1 match against Nekane Alda in Vitoria. Already in amateur boxing. Cato Mendoza beat the difficult Burgos Azzedine, from the Saltando Charcos club, on points. Also from the Gamonal neighborhood of the Castilian capital, Saber MAhouti arrived, who beat the local, current champion of Euskadi, Iván Vigo. the Biscayan Hodei Allende and Uzuri Arebalo prevailed over the Ane Barrantes and Dorleta Zubeldia from Gasteiz.