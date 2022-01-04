01/04/2022 at 10:48 CET

The Spanish Rafael Nadal Y Jaume munar they were imposed on the Argentines Sebastian Baez Y Tomás Martín Etchevarry by a tight 6-3, 3-6 and 10-4 in the doubles debut of the Melbourne Summer Set.

The Argentines entered the final draw as ‘lucky-losers’ replacing the locals Alexei Popyrin Y Marc polmans who left the competition hours before the start of the crash.

Nadal Y Munar They are the only Spaniards present in the competition and in the next round of the doubles modality they will have to face the Croatian Franko skugor and the kazajo Andrey Golubev, fourth seed of the tournament.

The Mallorcan completed his first official match since his last defeat against the South African Lloyd Harris in August in the second round of the Washington tournament.

Since then, the champion of twenty Grand Slam titles underwent an operation to solve his problems in his left foot and had to overcome the positive for Covid-19 that he contracted after the exhibition tournament held in Abu Dhabi during the month of December.

However, his determination to be in the first big event of the year, the Australian Open that will start on January 17, left all these setbacks behind and he will be one of the main candidates to win the crown in the oceanic ‘major’.

Regarding the individual table of the Melbourne Summer Set, Munar He will debut this Wednesday against the South African veteran Kevin Anderson; while Nadal will do the same against the American Marcos Giron or a tennis player from the previous one.