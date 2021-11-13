11/13/2021 at 20:20 CET

.

Rafa Nadal, who is scheduled to return to the tennis courts at the end of December in an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi, has participated this Saturday in the final of the FBG Hexagonal Circuit representing his academy in Manacor at the T Golf Country Club in Calviá (Mallorca).

Nadal has been one of the team members together with his uncle and former FC Barcelona player Miquel Ángel Nadal, Antonio de Luca and Peter Mason, who they have qualified in fifth position.

The Hex Circuit 2021 has hosted a total of 80 teams, more than 500 registered players, including some professionals.

The Spanish tennis player, a great golf fan and who has a handicap similar to that of a professional, was absent from the international tennis circuit last August after participating in the Washington tournament.

Since then, has passed various stages in recovering from left foot discomfort that prevented him from competing at Wimbledon, the Tokyo Olympics and the US Open.

Nadal, sixth tennis player in the world and winner of twenty Grand Slams titles together with the Swiss Roger Federer and the Serbian Novak Djokovic, recently announced that it will reappear on the slopes of Abu Dhabi.

From January 17 to 30, 2002 the Mallorcan tennis player plans to compete in a previous tournament in Australia before facing the Open in that country.