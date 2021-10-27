10/27/2021 at 1:26 PM CEST

.

The tennis player Rafael Nadal, the PSG footballer Sergio Ramos, the karateka Sandra Sanchez and the athlete specialized in calisthenics Alejandro Soler They are the Spanish athletes that appear in the latest edition of the Guinness Book of Records, Editorial Planeta reported this Wednesday in a statement.

Nadal is listed in the book with the record for ‘Most Grand Slam Singles Titles’. The manacorí equaled in 2020 Roger Federer with 20 titles after his victory over Serbian Novak Djokovick at Roland Garros. Both the Swiss and the Spanish achieved the milestone in a 15-year period.

This season, the Serbian equaled both players with 20 Grand Slam after winning Wimbledon.

Sergio Ramos, who recently left the ranks of Real Madrid to sign for PSG (Paris, France), appears under the brand of ‘Defense who has scored the most goals in LaLiga’.

The center-back, since signing his first goal in the First Division with Sevilla in 2004, has scored a total of 74 goals, which makes him the highest-scoring defender in LaLiga history.

For its part, the karateka Sandra Sanchez, recent Olympic champion at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, completes the list of Spanish athletes under the title of ‘Most medals won in the Karate 1 Premier League’.

The Spanish has achieved, in a period of seven years, 37 medals in the highest category of the ‘World Karate Foundations’, in which she has obtained 19 golds, 10 silvers and 8 bronzes.

In addition, another Spaniard appears in the Guinness Book of Records thanks to his brand of ‘More movements in rings’. Alejandro Soler, a specialist in calisthenics (a modality to perform physical exercises through the use of body weight) and gymnastic movements performed 156 movements on rings.

The movement in question consists of the athlete getting up from the ground holding on to the rings and finishing with the torso above them, in an exercise that combines a chin-up and a triceps dip.

The book, which includes the records of these four Spanish athletes in its pages, was published on October 6.