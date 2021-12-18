12/17/2021

On at 19:32 CET

Cristina Moreno

This match at the Mubadala exhibition tournament couldn’t have better ingredients. On the court, two of the great names in international tennis. Two references who do not go through their best physical moment. Two veterans who know each other well as Rafael Nadal Y Andy murray face to face again, five years after the last time.

It is also the moment to calibrate the Manacorí’s state of form on his first date after his forced discharge to recover from his congenital foot disease. A party that could be key to defining the future of Rafa. The least, the result, although it was the Scotsman who ended up winning (3-6, 5-7) in an hour and 50 minutes.

The show promised and the two protagonists did not disappoint. With a serious game, showing off their best shots, they fully responded to the crowd that packed the Zayed Sports City. Among them, the king emeritus, Don Juan Carlos, who did not want to miss the opportunity to attend this event.

With a good level tennis, Nadal he took his first two blank serves. It did not fail either Murray. Until the sixth game. The only one in which Scotch could play and subtract. He had two break balls and took advantage of the first to get ahead on the scoreboard attacking the backhand of the manacorí. Enough to score the set, closing with his serve in white and everything with first.

The second set started with the same intensity, with an initial game that lasted more than seven minutes and it was possible to score, with suffering, Rafa. Murray was growing at times, adding easily his serve turns and putting in trouble Nadal that, with no resources to the rest, he leaned on the serve so as not to be outmatched.

But then, when it seemed that the performance of the Spaniard began to relapse, that “fire” that he claims to continue to have resurfaced and increased his level with more winners to get back into the game. But Murray he followed his own, and in the best moment of the Balearic Islands signed the decisive break. 5-6 on the scoreboard and service to close a great game.

morning Rafa will be measured in the first round at Denis Shapovalov (2:00 p.m.) in the match for third and fourth place. Afterward, Murray will face Rublev in the end.