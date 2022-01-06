01/06/2022 at 07:30 CET

The Spanish Rafael Nadal (1) He returned with a note against the Lithuanian classified from the previous Ricardas Berankis, who he beat by a comfortable 6-2 and 7-5 in the second round of the Melbourne Summer Set, after being separated from individual competition for a period of six months. “I am very happy to be back racing and what better place than Australia to do it. It is very important to start with victory to be able to play again tomorrow & rdquor ;, commented in the interview that took place at the Rod Laver Arena court after the conclusion of a crash that lasted an hour and a half.

Nadal buried the ghosts generated in the last six months after undergoing surgery on his left foot and overcoming a positive for covid-19 by sealing a brilliant performance against a Berankis that he had not faced previously. The manacorí displayed a solid service that catapulted him into the scoreboard of the first set after adding 80% of the points with first aces. His inverted forehand, so characteristic of the Balearic repertoire, worked perfectly on those occasions when the talented Berankis could not cross enough with his backhand. The only moments of doubt seized Nadal in the last heat, as a result of his long time away from the courts, after giving up one of his first serves in which he let a 40-15 advantage escape, as well as the service game with 5-3 in their favor.

His next opponent will be known after the conclusion of the clash between the local Alexei Popyrin and the Dutch Tallon Griekspoor. The sixth-ranked Nadal is scheduled to take to the court again in the afternoon pass with his compatriot Jaume Munar to play the second-round doubles match against the Croatian Franko Skugor and the Kazakh Andrey Golubev (4).