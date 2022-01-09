01/09/2022 at 18:54 CET

Rafael Nadal was imposed on the American Maxime cressy (7-6 (6) and 6-3) to obtain his first win of 2022 in Melbourne and extend his successful streak: he has won at least one title per season since 2004.

They are nineteen years in a row and to which the Spanish tennis player has fulfilled his appointment with the trophies. Since he won the first and premiered his record, in Sopot, in 2004, Nadal has managed to raise at least one glass each year.

Rafael Nadal, who played his first final in Australia since losing to Novak Djokovic In the 2019 Open final, he raised the list of merits in his record to * / 89.

The Balearic tennis player is the player with the most consecutive successful seasons. Nineteen consecutive seasons with some award. Three more than the number one in the world, the Serbian Novak Djokovic (2006-2021) and four ahead of the Swiss Roger Federer (2001-2015). Behind the ‘big three’ is the Czech Ivan lendl (1980-1993) and the American Jimmy Connors (1972-1984).

2005 was the most fruitful year in the career of Rafael Nadal. He closed that exercise with eleven titles in his backpack. Among them Roland Garros and four Masters 1000 (Madrid, Canada, Rome and Monte Carlo). In 2013 he got ten, his second best harvest. In addition to succeeding at the US Open and Roland Garros, he achieved success in five Masters 1000s (Cincinnati, Canada, Rome, Madrid, and Indian Wells).

The 35-year-old Spaniard remains among the best in the world. Set in sixth place in the ATP rankings, he has already achieved, on his first attempt and on his official return to the slopes since his injury, to inaugurate the record of the course with the victory in Melbourne.

“This year I have a different approach, despite the fact that expectations are always very high for everything I have won,” he said after winning at Cressy in reference to his intentions at the Australian Open. “I don’t see myself as a real candidate, although things change very quickly in sports.”

Nadal He faces 2022 full of expectations in his twenty-first year as a professional after closing 2021 with the titles of the Masters 1000 in Rome and the Barcelona tournament, in a season marked by the difficulties imposed by the covid and by the foot injury that forced him to stop last August and that kept him out of the competition for four months.

