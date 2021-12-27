12/27/2021 at 8:14 PM CET

It is difficult to set new goals when you have won everything, or almost everything. But it is not the case of Rafa Nadal. If the Mallorcan tennis player is clear about something, it is that in this life we ​​must always look for goals to improve, it is his philosophy and he takes it to the limit always and every day. He has said it by active and passive: “I face each day with the illusion of learning. For me it is essential to have the objective of improving something. That, mentally, helps you a lot to be awake and active. I don’t understand life in any other way. Working and training to train, without a goal of being better, even if you don’t get it later, makes no sense, it’s boring & rdquor ;, he said in an act last October.

Well, let’s see what this year that is about to start will be, Nadal’s objectives. Although it is true that he is more than used to playing with pain, the first premise to start the year competing will be to get in shape. He has not competed since last August with the Abu Dhabi exhibition last week being the closest it has been to top competition. But we live in times of pandemic and Rafa has not gotten rid of COVID-19 The one that was infected on the 20th and that has truncated his preparation for the Australian Open, the first objective on his agenda.

His left foot is already recovered within the possibilities in which this injury that has dragged on since 2005 allows him to play but with the coronavirus he had “complicated moments”.

I train at home

Precisely on Sunday he posted a stories on his Instagram account where he announced that little by little he is returning to physical work by posting a video where he can be seen working with weights at his home in Porto Cristo, where he remains isolated after testing positive.

Australia, ‘Yes I want’

And if he has started training at home, it is not because of anything other than being able to be at the Australian Open. The Mallorcan tennis player intends to participate in the first Grand Slam of the season where he is registered, but the lack of preparation after catching COVID-19 and have to submit a negative PCR within 72 hours of arrival in Australia they have become a handicap. The quarantine ends on December 30, you will have to test negative and wait three more days to travel to Melbourne, with which we are planted at the earliest on January 4 or 5. The first Grand Slam of the year begins on the 17th so on paper there is a margin, but he would arrive at the appointment without previous tournaments unless he chose to play the Sydney or Adelaide tournament, two 250 to prepare for the Australian Grand Slam.

As little as he sees it as viable and if he is in a position to face it at an acceptable level, Nadal will be in Australia where the participation of Novak Djokovic remains doubtful, whom he hopes to surpass number of Grand Slams this season.

14th Roland Garros

Precisely where I would have more options to get it would be in en Roland Garros, the tournament where Nadal feels most comfortable and that is always in his goals for the year to win. After giving up in the semis last year against the Serbian, ultimately champion, this 2022 without a doubt the manacorí will try again. It is true that each year that passes is more complicated because of his age, because of the competition … but Rafa always has Paris. If having won 13 editions is supernatural, winning the 14th would be a real heroism.

Climb the ATP ranking

The Balearic tennis player is today the sixth racket in the world. Another of Nadal’s objectives will be to score points in 2022 to return, at least to the Top3 of the ATP ranking. Djokovic starts the year as number 1 with 11,540 points, Daniil Medvedev is number 2 with 8,640 while Alexander Zverev is third with 7,840. Nadal, with 4,875 has the advantage that in 2022 he will defend few points since 2021 was an unfortunate year for him in terms of titles, since he only won the Masters 1000 in Rome and the Barcelona Open, which gives him room in 2022 for add many points and climb positions.

Logically aside from the Australian Open and Roland Garros, Nadal’s other great goals will be the other two Grand Slams of the year, Wimbledon and US Open. He had to resign both last year so in 2022 the motivation will be extra in both appointments.

The missing tournaments

It is not a secret that Rafa Nadal’s career will not last for many years and the tennis player from Manacor is aware of this. He goes year after year and cutting the agenda to delay the withdrawal as much as possible. Surely the Spaniard would be excited to conquer the important tournaments that have resisted him over the years, which are not many. Specifically, he has never won the Masters 1000 in Miami, Shanghai and Paris, and he has never been able to lift the Masters Cup, now called the ATP Finals. Many fronts in Rafa’s 2022 agenda, but if he is characterized by something, it is his ambition and he will go for it all.

Marc López, new positive after Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi tennis exhibition is paying off with a good number of positives among players and coaches who attended the Emirates tournament. The last to test positive was Marc López, Rafa Nadal’s coach who accompanied the Manacori on their way to Abu Dhabi. Thus, Marc joins the positives of Rafa Nadal and Carlos Moyá in the Balearic team while several players were infected, including Rublev and Shapovalov as well as tennis players Emma Raducanu, Ons Jabeur, his substitute and Belinda Bencic.