12/20/2021 at 5:55 PM CET

Rafael Nadal He reappeared this weekend at Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala exhibition tournament after four months out recovering from his congenital foot injury. The Spaniard, despite losing his two games, to Murray and Shapovalov, ended the tournament with good feelings and with his sights set on the ATP 250 in Melbourne. He was scheduled to travel later this month but the program will no longer be able to run as planned.

But his plans will have to wait due to the positive for covid-19 that the Manacor tennis player has communicated today after performing the PCR tests on his return to Spain. A setback that comes less than a month after the first big of the season, the Australian Open, so Rafa’s presence in the competition will be subject to evolution.

It is not the first time that the Mallorcan has missed the Australian Open due to physical problems. In fact, this would be the tenth time a mishap has stalked Rafa before or during the championship. The most recent, in the 2021 edition. A few days before his debut against Laslo djere, just when it hit the Adelaide bubble Nadal he began to notice some discomfort in his back. A problem that was improving with each round and that took him to the quarterfinals.

2007 brought the first problem for Rafa. The manacorí hurt his gluteus and hamstrings in his left leg in the quarterfinal match against Fernando Gonzalez. Nadal he continued on the track but lost the match in three sets.

His first retirement came in the 2010 season, just a year after being proclaimed champion. It was during the quarterfinal match against Andy murray. Rafa suffered a fibrillar tear in his right knee that left him out of the tournament. In the same round he was down in 2011, when he suffered a fibrillar tear in the insertion of the hamstring of his left leg during his match against David ferrer.

The following year, in 2012, a puncture in the knee gave the scare before starting the tournament but the Balearic was able to advance to the final, where he fell to Novak Djokovic in a duel of almost six hours. He also reached the fight for the title in 2014 but his back played a trick on him from the second set and prevented him from playing the match against Stan wawrinka at the highest level. The Swiss ended up taking the title.

An injury to the iliac psoas in his right leg forced him to withdraw from the tournament for the second time in 2018 and in 2019, a problem in the thigh of his left leg made the preparation not suitable and caused him to be withdrawn from the tournament. Brisbane preparatory tournament.