

Super Bowl 50 champion DeMarcus Ware is one of the favorites.

The Professional Football Hall of Fame (Pro Football Hall of Fame) announced this Thursday at 15 finalists who will seek to be inducted into class 2022.

Since 1963, the NFL has recognized its most outstanding players with the entrance to the venue located in Canton, Ohio in the United States. Among this year’s candidates are former supporter DeMarcus Ware, who played with the Dallas Cowboys between 2005-2013, a team in which he led sacks with 117, and with the Denver Broncos between 2014-16, with whom he won the Super Bowl. fifty.

Bryant Young, a former defensive lineman who played for the San Francisco 49ers from 1994 to 2007, with whom he is the sixth with the most sacks in team history with 89.5; The former defender has been eligible since 2013 and was already a finalist last year.

Also appears the former receiver of the Indianapolis Colts, 2001-2014, Reggie Wayne, a member of the Ring of honor of his former team for his 14 seasons with which he played 211 games in which he received 1,070 receptions for 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns.

Former supporter Zach Thomas, who played for the Miami Dolphins between 1996 and 2007 the Miami Dolphins, and in 2008 for the Dallas Cowboys; He has been trying to enter the Hall of Fame since 2019 and this year could be a defining one for the former defender who played 14 years in the league.

And you cannot ignore the former offensive lineman Tony Boselli, five times Pro Bowl, considered the best player in the history of the Jacksonville Jaguars, with whom he played between 1995-2001, and then closed his career, in 2002, with the Houston Texans. .

Completing the list of candidates are defensive ex Jared Allen, who played for the Kansas City Chiefs, 2004-2007; Minnesota Vikings, 2008-2013; Chicago Bears, 2014-15; and Carolina Panthers, 2015.

Former offensive lineman Willie Anderson, a former Cincinnati Bengals from 1996-2007, and a former Baltimore Ravens in 2008.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback between 1997 and 2012 Ronde Barber; ex-deep LeRoy Butler, Green Bay Packers, 1990-201.

Devin Hester, a former special teams member from 2006-2013 with the Chicago Bears, who also played for the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens. Former San Francisco 49ers supporter Patrick Willis, 2007-2014.

Former catcher Torry Holt, formerly of the St. Louis Rams, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Linebacker Sam Mills, who played 1986-1994 for the New Orleans Saints, and later 1995-1997 with the Carolina Panthers.

As well as Andre Johnson, a former receiver for the Houston Texans, the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans; and Richard Seymour, former defensive lineman for the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders.

Players selected for the 2022 class will be announced prior to Super Bowl LVI and will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in August.