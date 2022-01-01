01/01/2022 at 17:39 CET

Nani Roma (Bahrain Raid Xtreme), winner of the Dakar in motorcycles in 2004 and in cars in 2014, saved the prologue with a slight shock, which did not prevent him from finishing among the best seven, 49 seconds behind the winner of the day Nasser Al-Atiyah (Toyota).

The Catalan rider explained the problem he suffered during the stage, which was only 19 km long, as soon as he arrived at the Dakar bivouac in the Ha’il desert, where the race will start today. “At the start of the special, in a very fast area where we were going hard, the car door opened and I couldn’t close it. I don’t know if it was a mistake of mine not to close it properly before leaving, the fact is that we have lost quite a few seconds there. But hey, now we are talking about seconds and in a few days we will forget about this & rdquor ;, he commented Rome.

“It has been a long link, of 800 km, and a special of 19 km, which has allowed us to start the race after months of training and weeks of stress due to the threat of Covid-19. Therefore, we are more or less happy with how it went & rdquor ;, he added Nani, that when he finishes in the top ten, he will be able to choose his starting position for the stage tomorrow, Sunday; like his partner, the French Sébastien Loeb, which has concluded fifth.

“We are happy to have started, we have good feelings with the car and we are already looking forward to tomorrow’s stage, which is already a more serious thing, the true start of the Dakar”, Rome has settled with respect to the 333 kilometer special, with departure and arrival in Hail, where the tracks, and consequently the navigation, will be the keys to achieving a good result.