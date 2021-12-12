12/12/2021

The FC Barcelona will know this Monday the rival that will have in the tie of play-offs of the Europa League. The draw will take place from 1:00 p.m. at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon (Switzerland) and there can only be six possible opponents: Braga, Dinamo Zagreb, Lazio, Naples, Rangers and Olympiacos, being the Italian teams the ‘coconuts’ of the draw.

The Barça team, third classified in the group stage of the Champions League, will face a seed, a condition in which the second classified in the group stage of the Europa League start in this draw: Braga, Dinamo Zagreb, Lazio, Naples, Rangers and Olympiacos, as well as Real Sociedad and Betis, teams that Barça will not be able to match because they belong to the same federation.

Dates

The matches of this play-off tie will be played on Thursday, February 17 and 24, 2022 and, for not being seeded, the FC Barcelona will play the first party in the Camp Nou and, the decisive one, as a visitor. In this phase, as in the following ones, UEFA has abolished the rule of the double value of goals in the opponent’s half.

The pots of the Europa League 2021-22

The winners of these play-offs (eight) will join the eight teams that finished the Europa League group stage in first place (Red Star, Eintracht Frankfurt, Galatasaray, Bayer Leverkusen, Olympique Lyon, Monaco, Spartak Moscow and West Ham), the losers being eliminated. The draw for the round of 16 will take place on 25 February at UEFA headquarters in Nyon.

This Monday, draw for the Europa League in Nyon (Switzerland)

In this round, as in the previous one, Barça, if acceding to it, will not start as seed and would play the first game at the Camp Nou. Likewise, the clubs of the same federation may not be paired with each other. The matches have been set for Thursday, March 10 and 17, 2022. The final of the Europa League will be played at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium in Seville on May 18, 2022.