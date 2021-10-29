10/29/2021 at 5:14 PM CEST

Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli defeated (3-0) Bologna on matchday 10 of Serie A with goals from Fabián and Insigne (2) and maintains the rhythm of AC Milan, which was provisionally leader at the start of the match. With nine wins and a draw, the Neapolitans have signed a total of 28 points out of 30 possible and have equaled the best start in their history (also 28 points in the 2017/18 season).

The Italians, who have recovered their identity and competitiveness from the hand of Luciano Spalletti, have presented their candidacy for the title this season 2021/22 with a solid team, especially dangerous in the rival area and with a clear idea of ​​the game. Despite not being among the big favorites for the title, the good performance at this start has catapulted him into the forecasts.

28 – Napoli have earned their joint-most points after the opening 10 games of a Serie A campaign: 28, as in 2017/18 season (W9 D1). Overkill. # NapoliBologna – OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) October 28, 2021

The Neapolitan team has scored a total of 22 goals, the third best team in the championship in this regard, and has only conceded three in the first ten days, something that leaves them with 0.3 goals conceded per game.. With a particularly tough center-back couple, made up of Rrahmani and Koulibaly, the Neapolitans are the strongest team in the transalpine championship.

AC Milan, favorites for the title

Stefano Pioli’s men have also signed nine victories and only one draw in the first 10 days of Calcio. Unlike Naples, they add 23 goals in favor and nine against, something that prevents them from partially leading the table. They have a total of six consecutive victories after giving up a draw against Juventus and they also have undefeated status like Naples.

The rossoneri team is undoubtedly the big favorite. After fighting to the end for the title last season, the Scudetto ended up on the other side of the city of Milan and Stefano’s team wants to be champion again after a decade away from it..