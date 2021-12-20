12/20/2021 at 7:41 PM CET

Napoli, Barça’s rival in the Europa League, defeated Milan at San Siro this Sunday (0-1) and, in this way, snatched second place in Serie A from the ‘Rossonero’ team. A goal from Elmas in five minutes a corner kick was enough for Luciano Spalletti’s team to cut a three-game winless streak in the domestic competition.

With this, the Naples defeat for the second consecutive game to Milan, which they have left unmarked in both games. Since 2015, Naples has not managed to chain two consecutive games against the San Siro team without conceding a single goal.

With 13 goals conceded in the 18 rounds of the championship, Spalleti’s team is the least beaten in the league. Even behind the leader, Inter that has conceded 15. The iron defense that the Neapolitans are showing is being the key to the great season they are reaping.

Elmas fixes it fast

Napoli came out boldly into the cold Milan night. The offensive flight of the wings hinted at the attacking vocation of the Partenopean team, who found the goal before deserving it. At the first change, Elmas broke away from Ibrahimovic’s lukewarm marking on a corner kick to head at the near post for 0-1.

The Macedonian goal is Naples ‘fastest Serie A goal against AC Milan since Gökhan Inler (4’) in November 2012.