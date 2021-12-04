12/04/2021 at 22:44 CET

Francesc Ripoll

Napoli – Atalanta put on a football show worthy of the stadium’s name. The ‘Dea’ attacked Diego Armando Maradona in an ode to football where those from Bergamo, with their attractive football and arriving with so many people in the area, made the league even more spicy. Milan is the leader and there are four points between first and fourth.

NAP

ATA

Naples

Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Malcuit; Mário Rui, Lobotka (Demme, 56 ‘), Zielinski; Lozano (Petagna, 67 ‘), Mertens (Ounas, 67’), Elmas.

Atalanta

Musso; Toloi, Demiral, Palomino; Zappacosta (Hateboer, 46 ‘), De Roon, Freuler, Maehle (Djimsiti, 83’); Pessina (Ilicic, 56 ‘), Malinovskyi (Pasalic, 73’); Zapata (Muriel, 82 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M.6 Marinovskyi. 1-1 M.40 Zielinski. 2-1 M.47 Mertens. 2-2 M.66 Demiral. 2-3 M.71 Freuler.

Referee

Maurizio Mariani. TA: Rrahmani (58 ‘), Malcuit (64’) / Malinovsky (17 ‘), Pasalic (82’), Djimsiti (87 ‘).

Incidents

Game played at Diego Armando Maradona.

He started the ‘Dea’ with a whole declaration of intent. Atalanta did not understand stage fright, and very soon uncorked the marker. Zapata pampered the ball wonderfully and gave it to Marinovskyi, who took his left foot for a walk and shot Ospina.

He noticed and in what way the absences due to injury Naples. Without some of its pillars in the eleven, Spalleti’s painting suffered an ordeal. The group from Bergamo arrived again and again, blurring the Parthenopeans, lost and lacking in ideas. But practically without knowing how, Lozano had two clear occasions and the third, this time through Zielinski, he won. He chased a ball into the area and leveled the contest with a powerful left foot at the edge of the break.

The goal spurred Napoli, who took advantage of the momentum of the tie to turn the spotlight as soon as the second half started. Mertens was left completely alone against Musso and did not forgive, beating him with a low shot.

In that situation, Atalanta returned to take the reins of the meeting. If he had ever lost them. With his attractive and attacking football, he locked up Spalletti’s and first the wood and then Ospina deprived Zapata the goal. However, the visitors remained faithful to their offensive football and the reward was not long in coming. Demiral put the tables again and Freuler, from the front, signed the comeback.