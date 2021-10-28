10/28/2021 at 11:35 PM CEST

Joel gadea

Very comfortable triumph for Napoli against Bologna at the Diego Armando Maradona. Fabián and Insigne -twice- unbalanced the balance between those from the south, leaders along with Milan, and the ‘rossoblù’.

NAP

BOWL

Naples

Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Rui (Ghoulam, 87 ‘); Anguissa (Demme, 75 ‘), Fabian; Lozano (Politano, 65 ‘), Elmas (Mertens, 75’), Insigne (Zielinski, 65 ‘); Oshimen.

Bologna

Skorupski; De Silvestri, Medel, Theate; Mbaye (Skov Olsen, 63 ‘), Svanberg, Domínguez (Binks, 76’), Hickey (Djiks, 81 ‘); Orsolini, Barrow (Van Hooijdonk, 81 ‘), Vignato (Sansone, 75’).

Goals

1-0 M. 18 Fabian. 2-0 M. 41 Insigne (p.). 3-0 M. 62 Insigne (p.).

Referee

Marco Serra. TA: Anguissa (32 ‘) / Medel (40’).

Stadium

Diego Armando Maradona. 30,000 viewers.

The party of the partenopeo group started very early. The domain of the Spalletti resulted in the first goal of the match, the work of the Sevillian Fabian Ruiz. Before the break, Distinguished he extended the rent with the first of his two goals of the night: both from penalties.

The ‘rossoblù box did not have an answer, which saw how the Neapolitan captain increased the rent with his second goal of the night from eleven meters. Naples would play at pleasure until the end, which could make the wound bigger with a shot from Anguissa to the stick, but the marker would not move anymore.

With that victory the game ended and with Napoli at the top of the Seria A classification, tied with Milan.