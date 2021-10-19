10/19/2021 at 9:17 PM CEST

X. Serrano

The illusion grows in the shadow of Vesuvius, because the weeks pass and the Naples still without losing in the A series. With eight wins in eight days, an impenetrable defense and the job to overcome the most adverse situations, the campano team has consolidated the best start of any team in the big five leagues. No other has won it all by now.

As if that were not enough, the ‘partenopei’ equaled this weekend the best league start in their history. 24 points out of 24 possible, as achieved in the 2017-18 campaign by the group led by.

The strength of this Naples It is explained, first, from the reliability in the rear. The team that since this summer leads Luciano Spalletti he has only conceded three goals in domestic competition. The best record of the major European leagues, shared with him Chelsea, the Seville and the Manchester City.

At 33 years old, David Ospina pierces a large under sticks, while Kalidou koulibaly it has regained the power that made it one of the most sought-after power plants on the continent. In addition, the set piece is one of the strengths of this Naples. Proof of this is that Koulibaly has two goals, for two more than Amir Rrahmani, his partner in defense, and another of the burly Andrea Petagna.

The gunpowder in Diego Armando Maradona, however, is in charge of Victor osimhen. After a disappointing first year, the most expensive signing in club history (70 million) has exploded. A physical and technical marvel that registers eight goals and an assist in nine days. Also, the arrival of Anguissa has enhanced the organizational work of Fabian Ruiz, master of the midfield. A team that Naples dreams of again.