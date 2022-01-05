01/05/2022 at 21:02 CET

The return of the Naples to the playing fields after the Christmas break. Barça’s next rival in the Europa League travels to Turin to face tonight the Juventus in a match of maximum rivalry and will do so with up to twelve casualties. The Neapolitan table counted on the absences due to COVID-19 of Lush, Osimhen, Meret, Rui, Malcuit and the coach Luciano Spalletti, in addition to the injured Fabian and the participants in the Africa Cup Koulibaly, Anguissa Y Ounas.

Well, the health authorities ruled this Wednesday that it will not be able to count on three main theorists such as Zielinski, Rrahmani Y Lobotka because “they have had close contact with positives and because, although vaccinated, they have not received the booster dose & rdquor; according to the Italian news agency ‘ANSA’. However, the three traveled to Turin, where it is expected that Morata be holder with the Juve.

The increasing cases of coronavirus in several teams in the competition crystallized and the uncertainty about whether the games in which they were involved would be suspended crystallized this Wednesday in a chaotic day.

The local health authorities blocked the trip to Bergamo of Torino, with eight positives, as also happened with the displacement of the Udinese to measure up to Fiorentina and the Salernitana, with eleven positives in the squad, will not receive the Venice. Everything, according to ‘ANSA’ collected by the clubs or the health authorities, without an official message from the competition itself.

In addition, it is not clear that the match can be disputed Bologna-Inter this Thursday at noon for a large outbreak in the rossoblù squad. Also, the Rome from Mourinho visit to Milan in San Siro.

Probable lineups

Bologna: Skorupski; Bonifazi, Soumaoro, Theate; De Silvestri, Soriano, Svanberg, Dijks; Orsolini, Sansone; Arnautovic.

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Barella, Perisic; Alexis Sánchez and Lautaro Martínez.

Milan: Maignan; Florenzi, Tomori, Romagnoli, Theo Hernández; Tonali, Bakayoko; Junior Messias, Brahim Díaz, Saelemaekers; Ibrahimovic.

Rome: Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibañez; Karsdorp, Cristante, Veretout, Pellegrini, Viña; Zaniolo and Abraham.

Juventus: Szczesny; Square, Rugani, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Locatelli; Chiesa, Dybala, Bernardeschi; Morata.

Naples: Ospina; Zanoli, Di Lorenzo, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam; Demme, Elmas; Politano, Mertens, Insigne; Petagna.