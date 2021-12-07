For what could be the best job in the world, the POT has chosen 10 new astronaut candidates among more than 12 thousand applicants, to represent the USA and work in space for the benefit of humanity.

Among those selected stands out a 37-year-old Puerto Rican with an impressive resume.

NASA Administrator, Bill nelson, featured members of the 2021 astronaut cohort, the first in four years, during a December 6, 2021 event at Ellington Field near NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

“Today we welcome ten new explorers, ten members of the Artemis generation – NASA’s 2021 Astronaut Candidate Cohort. Individually, each candidate has ‘what it takes,’ but together they represent the creed of our country,” he said. Nelson.

Astronaut candidates will report to work in January 2022 to start two years of training, according to a statement on the agency’s website.

Astronaut candidate training is divided into five main categories:

Operation and maintenance of complex space station systems. Training for spacewalks. Development of complex robotic skills. Safe operation of a T-38 training jet. Proficiency in the Russian language.

A Puerto Rican among those selected

Of the 10 astronaut candidates, the appointment of Marcos Berríos, 37, who is a major in the US Air Force.

Marcos Berríos PHOTO: NASA

The nominee grew up in Guaynabo and has worked as Aerospace Engineer for the US Army Aviation Development Directorate at Moffett Field Airfield in California.

It is also Tests pilot and have one degree in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), a master in mechanical engineering and a doctorate in aeronautics and astronautics from Stanford University.

NASA highlights that Berríos is a distinguished pilot that has accumulated more than 110 combat missions and 1,300 flight hours aboard more than 21 different aircraft.

Upon completion of the training, candidates could be assigned to missions that involve conducting research aboard the International Space Station, being launched from American soil in spacecraft built by commercial companies, as well as deep space missions to destinations that include the Moon, aboard the NASA Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System rocket.

