NASA announces to volunteers that they will spend a year isolated in a habitat that mimics Mars

The Mars Dune Alpha already knows the four people who will live in it for a year. NASA announced to the four crew members of this complex that simulates the habitat of Mars, in addition to their two possible replacements.

Kelly Haston, Ross Brockwell, Nathan Jones and Alyssa Shannon are the four volunteers who will be isolated at the base built by the Texan company Icon. The backup crew consists of Trevor Clark and Anca Selariu.

The official name of the mission is CHAPEA, which stands for Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog.

Starting in June at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, it is the first of three planned year-long simulations of the surface of Mars.

Grace Douglas, CHAPEA Principal Investigator, explained what the simulation will help at Mars Dune Alpha.

“The simulation will allow us to collect physical and cognitive performance data to give us more information about the potential impacts of long-duration missions to Mars on crew health and performance,” Douglas said.

The volunteers will live for a year in the space of almost 520 square meters, where there is a gym, growing areas, an entertainment room and dunes that imitate the Martian biome.

Kelly Haston will be the commander of the CHAPEA Mission. She is a member of the Mohawk Nation of the Great River Six Nations in Canada, a graduate research scientist in biology and endocrinology.

For his part, Ross Brockwell works as a structural engineer and public works administrator.

The other two volunteers are linked to the health issue. Nathan Jones is a physician, as well as a molecular biologist; Alyssa Shannon works as a nurse, with a master’s degree in cardiovascular clinical nursing.

Trevor Clark, a retired US Air Force major and engineer, and Anca Selariu, a US Navy microbiologist, are the backup crew members.