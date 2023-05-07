NASA captures a peculiar “island of stars” in a constellation 12 million light years from Earth

The tools that NASA manages to investigate the different regions in the visible universe, leave us with visual spectacles that also offer valuable information for science. This is how a wonderful “island of stars” located about 12 million light years away was detected, according to what it reports. space agency on its official site.

Prepare, then, to navigate the interstellar seas of the magisterial Centaurus A, a galaxy that scientists say is capable of defying convention.

Centaurus A, also known as NGC 5128, has captured the attention of scientists and space enthusiasts. Why settle for simple constellations when you can explore an island of stars?

This peculiar galaxy, located some 12 million light-years away, presents such a fascinating appearance that it has been compared to an island lost in space.

Images captured by ground and space telescopes reveal an amazing cosmic panorama. At the heart of Centaurus A, a bright core acts as a celestial beacon, drawing the attention of all the stars around it. Imagine, a place where the stars gather to see the “star of honor.”

As we explore beyond the nucleus, we are greeted by a diffuse nebulosity that shrouds the galaxy. This extended stellar halo creates the illusion of a true island in the middle of deep space. We only need a cosmic hammock and a cocktail of stars to complete the experience.

“Island of Stars”. Picture of Marco Lorenzi, Angus Lau and Tommy Tse

How did Centaurus A come to be this peculiar island of stars? It turns out that a smaller spiral galaxy got too close, triggering a cosmic collision. This crash left its mark in the form of a dark band of dust running through the core of Centaurus A. It’s as if there’s a stellar river encircling the island, adding an adventurous touch to this cosmic escapade.

Scientists have studied this stellar island in detail, revealing intriguing astrophysical processes. A supermassive black hole at the core generates jets of matter at breakneck speeds. It’s like the island of stars has its own fireworks show, but instead of fireworks, it’s dazzling cosmic rays.

So, space lovers, get your space suits ready and adjust your telescopes. It’s time to embark on a stellar adventure to the island of Centaurus A. Defy convention and marvel at this peculiar galaxy and its appearance that makes us dream of stellar beaches and cosmic cocktails.