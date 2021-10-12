The Japanese Nasa hataoka He has won, for the second time in his career (he did it in early 2018), the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship of the circuit LPGA. This is her fifth victory on the main women’s golf circuit, in which she had already won the Marathon Classic this year. While, Azahara Muñoz, Carlota Ciganda and Nuria Iturrios they couldn’t be in the forward positions.

With a final round of 67 strokes, Hataoka he went to the 197 total, -16 in a field of par 71, after the three of which the route consisted. He signed five birdies and a bogey (in par four of the 13) on the last day that helped him keep his distance with his pursuers and take the title.

Outperformed the 198 of Eun-Hee Ji and of Minjee lee. The Japanese signed an eagle and two insufficient birdies on the final day, while the Australian lived a round of ups and downs with five birdies and two bogeys that ended up being lethal for her interests.

They closed the top5 with a -14, two strokes behind the winner, the American Danielle kang and the Filipina Yuka saso. Kang shone on the last lap with seven birdies and a single error on par four of hole 16. For his part, Saso achieved two eagles in pairs five of holes 7 and 18, added four birdies and was penalized by two bogeys. .

The three Spanish participants could not be in the fight for positions of honor. Yes indeed, Azahara Munoz it was exhibited in the last lap with seven birdies without failure to climb, with a -8 total, to the twenty-fifth place.

He also finished the day below par, with three strokes won, one Carlota Ciganda that was classified in the forty-second position overall. He did it after signing six birdies, a bogey and a double bogey, this one on par three of the 15th hole.

Who could not win more hits to the field was Nuria Iturrios, who signed the pair on the last day to finish with a -2 overall in seventy-first position. At least he finished with a good feeling, with four birdies in the last seven holes, after a bad start back. Iturrios signed a total of five birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey (par five on hole 2).

Final classification. Par 71

1. Nasa Hataoka (Japan) 197 (65-65-67)

2. Eun-Hee Ji (South Korea) 198 (63-68-67)

2. Lee Minjee (Australia) 198 (67-63-68)

4. Danielle Kang (United States) 199 (68-66-65)

4. Yuka Saso (Philippines) 199 (69-65-65)

6. Jin Young Ko (South Korea) 201 (68-66-67)

6. Stacy Lewis (United States) 201 (67-68-66)

8. Pajaree Anannarukarn (Thailand) 202 (65-68-69)

8. Aditi Ashok (India) 202 (65-70-67)

8. Chella Choi (South Korea) 202 (66-70-66)

8. Moriya Jutanugarn (Thailand) 202 (68-66-68)

8. Jeong Eun6 Lee (South Korea) 202 (69-63-70)

8. So Yeon Ryu (South Korea) 202 (69-71-62)

8. Lexi Thompson (United States) 202 (67-70-65)

8. Lindsey Weaver (United States) 202 (65-71-66)

25. Azahara Muñoz (Spain) 205 (70-71-64)

42. Carlota Ciganda (Spain) 207 (69-70-68)

71. Nuria Iturrios (Spain) 211 (69-71-71)