In less than a year, a spacecraft of the POT deliberately crashing into an asteroid to deflect its trajectory. Described as a “planetary defense”, this mission should prepare humanity in the event of a threat of impact.

Although no large asteroids are currently known to be on a collision course, the idea is to prepare for that possibility.

“We don’t want to be in a position where an asteroid is heading toward Earth; we have to try this technique,” Lindley Johnson of NASA’s Department of Planetary Defense told a news conference Thursday.

The mission, christened Dart (Double Asteroid Redirection Test), take off from California aboard a rocket SpaceX Falcon 9 November 23.

Ten months later, the ship will reach its goal, which be 11 million kilometers from Earth. In fact, it is as close as getting to the blue planet.

Small success

Actually, it is a double objective. The main one is the great asteroid Didymos, 780 meters in diameter, that is twice the height of the Eiffel Tower. In its orbit there is a moon, Dimorphos, 160 meters in diameter and taller than the Statue of Liberty.

It is on this moon where the ship will land, about a hundred times smaller than it, projected at a speed of 24 thousand km / h. The impact will drop tons and tons of material.

But “it will not destroy the asteroid, it will just give it a little shake,” he said. Nancy chabot, from the Applied Physics Laboratory of the Johns Hopkins University, who runs the mission in collaboration with NASA.

As a result, the smaller asteroid’s orbit around the larger one will shrink only “about 1%,” he explained.

From the observations made by telescopes on Earth for decades, it is known that Dimorphos currently orbits Didymos in exactly 11 hours and 55 minutes.

Using the same telescopes, this period will be measured again after the collision. In that case, it might be “11 hours and 45 minutes, or something like that,” the researcher said.

But how much exactly? Scientists don’t know, and that’s what they want to find out.

There are many factors that come into play, such as impact angle, the appearance of the asteroid’s surface, its composition, and its exact mass, all of which are currently unknown.

In this way, “if one day an asteroid is discovered on a collision course with the Earth (…) we will have an idea of ​​the force that we will need so that that asteroid does not touch the Earth”, explained Andy Cheng, of the Johns Hopkins University.

The orbit around the sun of Didymos, the great asteroid, also change slightlydue to the gravitational relationship with its moon, Cheng said. But this change will be “too small to measure”.

Toolbox

Also traveling a small satellite. It will disengage from the main ship ten days before impact and use its propulsion system to slightly deviate its own trajectory.

Three minutes after the collision, fly over Dimorphos, to observe the effect of the impact, and possibly the crater on the surface.

The total cost of the mission is $ 330 million. If the experiment is successful, “we believe that this technique could be part of a toolbox, which we are beginning to fill, to deflect an asteroid,” he explained. Lindley Johnson.

For example, he cited methods that could use the gravitational force of a spacecraft flying near an asteroid for a long period of time, or the use of lasers.

But he said the key was identify potential threats first. “The strategy is to find these objects not just years, but decades before any danger of colliding with Earth,” he said.

Currently about 27 thousand asteroids are known near the blue planet.

Bennu, which measures 500 meters in diameter, is one of the two asteroids identified in our Solar system that pose a greater risk to the Earth, according to the POT.

But between now and 2300, the probability of collision is only 0.057%.

