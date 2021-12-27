

The group of theologians was tasked with addressing how exactly religions would respond to the discovery of extraterrestrial life.

Photo: Willbot Studios / Pexels

NASA seeks to know “exactly” how the world’s religions would react if they found evidence of extraterrestrial life, so the agency funded a program to find out.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration brought together 24 theologians at the Center for Theological Research in Princeton for a one-year program called “The Social Implications of Astrobiology”In 2016, The Times reported.

and therefore, how the parishioners would understand the hypothetical of finding intelligence in other corners of the universe.

Experts think this is a worthwhile endeavor, especially considering that billions of people around the world are close to a religion in one way or another.

Do youHow Alien Life Would Change Your Perception of God? How would it impact things like the biblical creation story? Would religions of doctrine have to change?

Would religions of doctrine have to change? (Photo: Mbardo / Pexels)

In fact, the results of the study showed that probably very few things would change.

“The main findings are that adherents of a variety of religious traditions could take the idea in stride,” said the Rev. Dr. Andrew Davison, a Cambridge University Anglican priest and theologian who participated in the program, in a new book. on the initiative entitled “Astrobiology and Christian Doctrine”.

Davison added that the non-religious community in general tends to “overestimate the challenges that religious people” would encounter if we ever discovered evidence of extraterrestrial life.

A rabbi, a Muslim imam and another Anglican priest also told The Times that Christian, Jewish and Islamic doctrine would be fine if extraterrestrial life were discovered.

The truth is out

To tell the truth, it was a good idea that NASA brings together a group of religious leaders to talk about aliens for a year. However, it is also a low-key account of the agency’s confidence in discovering evidence of extraterrestrial life in the near future.

Added to that, it also became an excellent exercise to understand the trust that the top promoters of religions have in their followers.

Furthermore, with the new James Webb Space Telescope in orbit, we are likely to capture new data that could lead to new clues as to whether there is intelligent life beyond our planet.

This is why it makes sense that the agency wants to make sure that everyone understands some hypothetical discovery.

