

NASA and DLR are looking for astronauts to stay in bed for 59 days, with good pay.

For people who sleep during work this may be a good opportunity, as NASA and the Envihab Aerospace Medicine Research Center of the German Space Agency (DLR), They are looking for people who will be paid to sleep.

The institutions have revealed that they will investigate the effects of microgravity on the human body, so will pay $ 12,000 dollars to the participants of this project, published Business Insider.

Interested parties can request information and send their data to the official website of the DLR. Participants who manage to enter the study must spend 59 days in a bed with 6 degrees of incline.

Those selected will receive an economic compensation of $ 12,000 dollars for the provision of expenses and will be distributed in scheduled payments.

Requirements:

– They can participate healthy men and women ages 24 to 55

– Applicants must be non-smokers

– Measure between 153 centimeters and 190 centimeters

– Have a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 19-30 kg / m²

– Have availability to travel to Cologne, Germany

– Speak German

Those interested in participating can send an email to the address probanden@dlr.de, mentioning their personal data.

NASA and DLR have been around for a while investigating what are the consequences of microgravity environments in dream.

In 2017 they carried out the VaPER (VIIP and Psychological: envihab Research) program, which consisted of studying the pressure of fluids in the eyes and optic nerves of astronauts.

On that occasion, 11 volunteers participated, who underwent 2 weeks of training during the duration of the investigation, which consisted of subjecting the volunteer participants to bed rest with 6 degrees of inclination with the head down, simulating the conditions of microgravity and a increased level of carbon dioxide.

Then, in 2019, it was the AGBRESA (Artificial Gravity Bed Rest Study) program, launched with the aim of preventing the fearsome effects of space on the human body. In that occasion 12 women and 12 men participated and the study lasted 3 months to see how weightlessness affects.

“Manned spaceflight will continue to be important in the future for conducting microgravity experiments, but we must make it as safe as possible for astronauts,” said Hansjörg Dittus, member of the DLR executive board.

