NASA recognizes a Chilean photographer for a spectacular photo of the northern lights in Iceland

Chilean photographer Cari Letelier was recognized by NASA for a spectacular image she captured of the northern lights in Iceland, an astronomical phenomenon seen from Earth that amazes the world.

According to a report published on the website of Channel 13this Monday, March 27, the photo taken by the Chilean was recognized as “Astronomical Photography of the Day” in a us space agency minisite called Astronomy Picture of the Day (APOD).

APOD daily shares the best photographs of space at its discretion. On this occasion, the recording of the northern lights at the Arctic Henge, in Raufarhön, north of Iceland, deserved the opportunity.

“Reports of strong solar storms began a seven-hour journey north to capture modern monuments against a sky filled with auroras (…) The featured image, taken after sunset late last month, looks directly at to the south, but since the composite image covers so much of the sky, the North Star Polaris is actually visible at the top of the frame.

Northern Lights (Cari Letelier)

The joy of the Chilean photographer

For his part, Cari Letelier, when the recognition was made public, posted the recognized image on his Instagram and wrote: “My first NASA APOD!!!”.

“It has been a long five years of work, study, joys, frustrations, and much more to reach this tremendous recognition!! I am more honored to know that I am the first Chilean woman to achieve this recognition. Instance to invite more girls to dare!!”, added the Chilean.

Letelier explains on his social media accounts that he has been in the world of astrophotography for five years. Before she was dedicated to engineering, but her passion for this art led her to dedicate herself to giving us images like this one.