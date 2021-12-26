It is no secret to anyone that the conditions in which we currently live are not ideal at all, to the extent that many countries have had to return to a mandatory quarantine.

And it is that in the last month, the numbers of those infected by COVID-19 have increased, and now, the new variant turns on the alarms of the great powers.

According to the experts, the only thing that can continue to save lives are the different vaccines that are already being applied throughout the world, which is why they continue to recommend their booster doses.

But now, nature has come to give a new surprise that has left more than one with their mouths open, the presence of an asteroid that is approaching our planet.

It is a space body called YE15, no less than seven meters long, which was discovered in 2014 and is known to approach about 7.4 million kilometers from our planet next year 2022.

To be a bit more specific, the bus-sized asteroid will approach Earth on January 6, which NASA experts call “potentially dangerous.”

It should be noted that it does not come alone, because it was also announced that it will be next Monday, December 27, when two larger asteroids will also pass close to our planet.

The first of them is identified with the name of AH, which measures 107 meters, and will pass about 4.55 million kilometers from the Earth, while the second will wait until December 29, called AE3, of no less of 149 meters, it will approach at a distance of about 3.54 million kilometers.

NASA warns

It should be noted that experts have ensured that the last two asteroids of this year 2021 are not so dangerous despite their large size.

But it will be in 2022, the one that has caused a real conflict within professionals, since not only its large size compared to that of a bus is dangerous, but also due to its characteristics.

And it is that so far it is known that it could be a real threat to our planet due to the distance it will pass from us, but they do not want to sow panic in humanity.

Comparison with 4660 Nereus

It should be noted that this is not the first time that our planet has faced a real spatial problem that comes out of the hands of the whole world, since a similar event occurred a few weeks ago.

It was on December 11 when the asteroid called 4660 Nereus, a space rock of no less than 330 meters in length and that has a value of 4.150 million euros, passed close to Earth.

This value was given by its large deposits of nickel, iron and cobalt, according to the Asternak asteroid database, which was discovered in 1982 by the American astronomer Eleanor Francis Helin.

And it is that its size is said to be much larger than the same Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, and it belongs to the group of nearby asteroids Apollo, which cross the orbit of the Earth.

Every 10 years, the asteroid usually passes 3.9 million kilometers from our planet, at a speed of 6.58 km / s, which was considered “potentially dangerous”.

